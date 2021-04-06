Mariners starter James Paxton exits early in season debut with discomfort in left elbow

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton, third from right, talks with manger Scott Servais, second from right, and a trainer after he experienced an injury, during the second inning of the team’s baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Seattle. Paxton left the game. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

Mariners starter James Paxton, who was making his season debut after returning to the club that drafted him this offseason, made an early exit Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park.

After throwing a 92 mph fastball to Andrew Vaughn in the second inning, the 32-year-old veteran left-hander seemed to grimace as he returned to the mound in discomfort, prompting manager Scott Servais and athletic trainer Kyle Torgerson to hurry out of the dugout.

Paxton left the field moments later with what the team later reported as left elbow discomfort.

Paxton was off to a quick start in his return to Seattle prior to that pitch. He worked a quick, nine-pitch first inning, getting a weak fly ball to short from Adam Eaton on his first pitch of the game, and back-to-back swinging strikeouts of Luis Robert and Jose Abreu.

He walked Yoan Moncada to open the second before getting Yermin Mercedes to ground out to first. He left the game following his third pitch to Vaughn.

Paxton was charged with one run when Moncada scored on a three-run homer by Zack Collins later in the inning after reliever Nick Margevicius took over.

Paxton threw 24 pitches, allowing the one run on no hits, with the one walk and two strikeouts.

He was later seen back in Seattle’s dugout.

Paxton reunited with the Mariners this offseason after spending the past two seasons with the Yankees. He posted a career-high in starts and wins in 2019, finishing 15-6 with a 3.82 ERA in 29 outings.

He pitched only five games during the shortened 2020 season after undergoing a lumbar discectomy that February, and was placed on the IL that August with a left flexor strain and eventually shut down for the season. He elected free agency in October.

Back at full strength, Paxton signed a reported one-year, $8.5 million deal — which could reach as high as $10 million with bonuses — with the Mariners in February.

He pitched in two Cactus League games this spring, allowing one run on four hits with four walks and 17 strikeouts across 8 1/3 innings in two starts.

This story will be updated.