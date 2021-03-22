5 takeaways from the Mariners’ third week of Cactus League play

The Mariners are 21 games into their Cactus League schedule and have a week left to play before returning to Seattle for Opening Day against the Giants on April 1.

Here are a few notes from the third week of spring training games in Arizona:

1. James Paxton makes his first Cactus League start

Following several weeks getting his work in during simulated games this spring, James Paxton made his first Cactus League start of the season Sunday afternoon against the Brewers.

He tossed 4 1/3 innings before reaching his scheduled pitch limit, allowing one run on two hits, while striking out eight and walking two.

Paxton returns to the club that drafted and developed him this season after spending the past two years in New York. He posted career highs in starts (29) and wins (15) with the Yankees in 2019 before back surgery last February and a flexor strain in August limited him to five starts in the shortened 2020 season.

Paxton signed a one-year, $8.5 million deal with Seattle — which could reach as high as $10 million with bonuses — ahead of spring training, passing up other offers to return to the team where he spent the first six seasons of his big league career.

“I love the group here,” Paxton said last month. “I’m excited to be part of it.”

2. Have the Mariners found their leadoff hitter?

Who will be at the top of the Mariners’ lineup on Opening Day? It could very well be right fielder Mitch Haniger, who returned to the field this spring after missing more than 150 games the past two seasons with injuries.

Haniger opened Cactus League play batting second for the Mariners behind J.P. Crawford — who was Seattle’s primary leadoff hitter in 2020 — but has hit in the leadoff spot each of his past seven appearances.

He is 10-for-32 (.313) this spring with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, seven runs scored, seven RBI, two walks and eight strikeouts in 12 games this spring. His on-base percentage this spring is .371 and he is slugging at .625.

“Mitch is one of those unique players you could probably hit him anywhere in the lineup, and he’s going to do a good job there because he gives you good at bats,” Servais said. “You could hit him second, third, fifth, wherever. He brings a lot to the table offensively.

“But, for us ,I think he’s great. He sets the tone. You’re going to get quality at-bats, he’s got a plan when he goes up there, he does have the ability to drive the ball.”

Haniger has most often hit second in the batting order during his career, but has hit in the leadoff spot in 70 games, hitting .282/.356/.523 with 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, two stolen bases, 51 runs scored and 32 RBI.

“We’re fortunate to have him back,” Servais said. “Hopefully we can keep him healthy, because he’s a he’s a big part of what we need to do offensively.”

3. Taylor Trammell continues to impress as camp nears its end

Outfield prospect Taylor Trammell, who the Mariners acquired in their seven-player deal with the Padres last summer, continues to have an impressive camp, and is making a convincing case to be the Mariners’ Opening Day left fielder.

“He’s certainly surpassed my expectations coming into this camp,” Servais said. “I knew he was a good player. I didn’t know how close he was to being ready to be a major league player and help us, so he has checked off a lot of boxes.”

Entering Sunday, the 23-year-old was hitting 10-for-33 (.303) with five doubles, a homer, six runs scored, three RBI, four walks, 14 strikeouts and two stolen bases in 14 games. His on-base percentage was .378 and his slugging percentage .545.

“He’s had a really good camp,” Servais said. “He has stood out for me. He impacts the baseball. He really does. He drives it and you see the ball jump off his bat. And I think as he matures and gets more exposure and more experienced, it’s only going to get more consistent.”

Trammell has primarily played left field this spring, appearing in eight games there (seven starts), while also appearing in center (five games) and right (one game).

4. Kelenic feels ‘ready to go’ after returning from knee injury

Mariners top prospect Jarred Kelenic returned to Cactus League play on Wednesday after missing 11 games.

The 21-year-old outfielder had not played since March 5 while recovering from an adductor strain.

Entering Sunday afternoon’s game against the Brewers, Kelenic was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored, one RBI and a walk in three games played since his return.

“It’s just exciting to get back out there with the team and to compete,” Kelenic said Friday. “I feel great. I feel ready to go. Just trying to take it one day at a time. The knee feels great. Everything feels great. I feel 100% healthy.”

Kelenic was 4-for-12 with a double, home run, four runs scored, three RBI, two walks and one strikeout in seven games this spring entering Sunday.

He crushed a home run deep to right field in his first at-bat against the Brewers for his second homer of Cactus League play.

Whether or not Kelenic would make Seattle’s Opening Day roster was one of the most discussed topics surrounding Mariners camp before he was sidelined with the adductor strain.

With only seven games remaining, it seems unlikely he will break camp with the big league club, but Kelenic said he plans to take advantage of every opportunity he has in the final week — whether that’s playing in games or working out on the club’s backfields.

“At the end of the day, I just try to go out and play as hard as I possibly can,” he said. “ … I just take any opportunity that I can get. I know that I’ll be able to get an opportunity every day.”

5. Mariners will continue thinning out camp this week

With their season opener less than two weeks away, the Mariners will continue to trim their roster this final week of Cactus League play.

Seattle currently has 60 players remaining in its camp. Servais said Sunday he expects more moves early in the week, and for final decisions about position battles to be made next weekend.

Most of the Mariners’ regulars have long been known.

Marco Gonzales is set to make his third consecutive Opening Day start against the Giants, with Paxton, Yusei Kikuchi, Justus Sheffield and Chris Flexen also locked into the rotation. The final spot will likely go to either Justin Dunn or Nick Margevicius.

Gold Glove winner Evan White will resume his role at first base, Dylan Moore appears to have the second base job secured, Crawford, another Gold Glove winner, will be back in his normal spot at shortstop, and veteran Kyle Seager will return to third.

Haniger will return to his role as Seattle’s starting right fielder, and reigning American League Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis will be back in center. The Opening Day job in left field is yet to be decided.

Tom Murphy and Luis Torrens will share catching duties and Ty France will be the club’s regular designated hitter while also playing some infield.

“I think we’re starting to get into a nice flow in how we’re playing, and how we’re progressing throughout this camp,” Servais said. “I really like (how) our offense is starting to come around here the last four or five days. Pitching, getting the guys innings going and start getting our bullpen guys in more normal situations that you’ll see them (in) throughout the season.

“I’m really happy where we’re at this camp right now.”