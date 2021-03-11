Mariners given approval for 9,000 fans to return to T-Mobile Park

The Mariner Moose high-fives fans outside of T-Mobile Park before the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Boston Red Sox in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 28, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Baseball will be back at T-Mobile Park this spring — and so will Mariners fans.

The club announced Thursday afternoon it has received approval from Washington state and King County officials to host up to 9,000 fans at the ballpark, beginning Opening Day.

The Mariners open their season April 1 against the Giants.

“We have been working closely with state and local officials the past several months to get ready for this day,” Mariners chairman John Stanton said in a release. “The health and safety of our fans, players and employees is our number one consideration. With the guidance of experts and best practices for health and safety, we are thrilled to be able to welcome fans back to T-Mobile Park for the first time since 2019.”

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday the state will move into Phase 3 of its COVID-19 pandemic recovery plan on March 22, allowing outdoor professional sports to bring fans back at 25% capacity.

The ballpark seats nearly 48,000 fans at full capacity.

Tickets to the first 11 games of Seattle’s season — which include three-game series against the Giants and White Sox during the opening homestand from April 1-6, and a three-game series against the Astros and two-game series against the defending World Series champion Dodgers during the second homestand from April 16-20 — will be available initially.

Season ticket holders will have priority to reserve seats before sales open to single-game buyers, the release says.

Mariners Mail subscribers will have pre-sale access March 24, and remaining single-game tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 25.

Tickets will be available on the team’s website.

“Tickets will be available in small, socially distanced pods of 1-6 fans,” the release says. “Pods must be members of the same household.

“No printed tickets will be available. All tickets will be digital in order to reduce contact and opportunities for cross contamination between fans and staff.

“Tickets for future games will be made available as local regulations about capacity for outdoor venues continue to evolve.”

Several new health and safety measures have been put in place at T-Mobile Park to ensure a safe return for fans, including digital ticketing, security screening — no bags or outside food will be allowed until further notice, the release says — cashless transactions, updated menu offerings focused on individually packaged items and enhanced cleaning protocols.

All fans in attendance age 2 and older, as well as ballpark staff, will also be required to wear masks at all times unless actively eating or drinking, the release says.

This story will be updated.