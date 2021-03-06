Mariners top prospect Jarred Kelenic has strained adductor muscle in left knee

Seattle Mariners’ Jarred Kelenic, left, runs to second base as Chicago White Sox second baseman Danny Mendick (20) watches for the baseball during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Friday, March 5, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) AP

Mariners top prospect Jarred Kelenic has an adductor strain in his left knee, the club said in a release Saturday morning.

The 21-year-old outfielder, who is considered the No. 4 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline and Baseball America, was injured as he ran out of the batter’s box during his first at-bat of Seattle’s game against the White Sox on Friday afternoon.

Kelenic stayed in the game, played two more innings in right field and logged another at-bat, but was sent for an MRI after the club’s trainers evaluated his knee Saturday morning, and the scan revealed the strain.

No timetable has been given for his return.

“While disappointed that Jarred will be sidelined, we are relieved that the long-term outlook is positive,” Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a release. “We all look forward to seeing him back on the field in the near future.”

Kelenic has appeared in four games for the Mariners this spring, in both left and right field, and was hitting 2-for-8 with a home run, two RBI, a walk and a strikeout before the injury.

This story will be updated.