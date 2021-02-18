The Big Maple is back: Mariners ‘fired up’ about return of James Paxton

The Big Maple is back with the Mariners.

Days after returning to the club he spent the first six seasons of his big league career with, James Paxton sat down in front of a Mariners backdrop, situated Seattle’s spring training cap on his head, and spoke happily with reporters on a video call from the club’s complex in Arizona.

“I love the group here,” Paxton said. “I’m excited to be part of it.”

Two seasons after departing for New York in one of several offseason deals the Mariners made to overhaul their roster, the 32-year-old left-hander signed a reported one-year, $8.5 million deal — which could reach as high as $10 million with bonuses — to reunite with his former team.

Paxton said Thursday returning to the Mariners was the “best long-term decision” for him, and the Mariners see him as a welcome addition to a young rotation.

“I’m fired up about it,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

With Paxton returning, the Mariners not only get a proven starter at the front end of their rotation — Paxton posted career-highs in starts (29) and wins (15) with the Yankees in his last full season in 2019 — but also a veteran in their clubhouse who can help mentor the organization’s up-and-comers.

“I think it’s a great fit for him — and I know it’s a really good fit for us,” Servais said.

The possibility of this reunion was in the works throughout the offseason. Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said the club had been checking in on Paxton, who elected free agency following the shortened 2020 season, since November.

Dipoto, Mariners vice president and assistant general manager Justin Hollander and Servais then attended Paxton’s open bullpen session — along with about 20 other clubs, Dipoto said — in the Seattle area in December.

Dipoto said the Mariners “really couldn’t have been more impressed” by what they saw.

Paxton underwent back surgery last February, and made only five starts during the 2020 season before he was shut down in August with a flexor strain, but appeared in “wonderful physical condition” during the session, Dipoto said.

“It was the Big Maple,” Servais said. “I mean, it was coming out hot. He threw all of his pitches. He probably threw (about) 45 pitches that day. I think after the first 10-12, I said, ‘This guy is ready to roll.’ ”

Paxton said he feels 100% entering spring training, and progressively felt better throughout the offseason, focusing on core and back exercises to rebuild strength after such an uneven 2020. Not fully healthy, he labored through his five starts before his season ended in late August, finishing 1-1 with a 6.64 ERA across his 20 1/3 innings.

“Going into summer camp last year, I thought that I was OK,” he said. “But, looking back at it now, and looking at my mechanics, my back leg just wasn’t getting off the rubber very well, and it was making my arm drag behind me. Everything was just moving slow because of that and it actually put my arm in a dangerous position, and that’s what I think caused the injury to my flexor, was just my mechanics being off and not having my strength back to 100%.

“So, I really focused this offseason on getting my strength back, in my core, in my back, and did a lot of work on my mechanics, and I’m back to feeling really good right now.”

Paxton said he’s thrown about seven bullpens heading into camp, and has felt good with his mechanics during long toss sessions.

While the Mariners might ease into Paxton’s ramp up a bit this spring to ensure he’s fully healthy, they seem to have few concerns given how he looked two months ago.

“We were thrilled with what we saw in December, and really looking forward to seeing what it looks like here in February and March,” Dipoto said.

Paxton’s addition gives the Mariners some depth in a six-man rotation that is also expected to include three more left-handers in ace Marco Gonzales, and returners Yusei Kikuchi and Justus Sheffield (one of the players Paxton was traded for in 2018), as well as right-hander Chris Flexen, who the club added in December.

The final rotation spot remains open for competition, with young pitchers like left-hander Nick Margevicius and right-hander Justin Dunn looking to continue in starting roles after pitching in the rotation last season, and pitching prospect Logan Gilbert projected to join the club sooner rather than later.

Entering his 11th professional season — the Mariners drafted the Ladner, British Columbia native in the fourth round in 2010 — and ninth in the majors, Paxton’s experiences both in his first stint in Seattle and his two years with New York could also benefit the waves of prospects the Mariners have already brought up, and those arriving in the near future.

“I love working with young guys,” Paxton said. “I love helping them out, telling them what I know. I love learning from them. A lot of these guys coming up now have a lot of knowledge with the analytics side of the game, because they’ve kind of come up in that era, and I can learn from them. And I can also teach them about the big leagues, and things that I’ve learned along the way.

“It’s something that I really enjoy, so I’m looking forward to working with all the young guys here.”

Returning to a familiar clubhouse, but with a much different player group than the Mariners ended the 2018 season with, Paxton has liked what he’s seen so far.

“When I look around the clubhouse here — and only pitchers and catchers are here right now — there’s a lot of talent,” he said. “A lot of young guys. A lot of good arms. I think that there’s a tremendous potential here with this team.

“And over the next few years — and even this year we could surprise some people — but especially over the next few years, this team is going to be in a great spot to compete and get into the playoffs and then see where it goes from there. I really think that this team is going places.”