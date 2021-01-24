Mariners reliever Andres Munoz ‘throwing free and easy,’ preparing for return to mound after Tommy John

The Mariners received four players in their seven-player trade with the Padres back at the August deadline.

Two, infielder Ty France and catcher Luis Torrens, made quick impacts for a young club that made a September push despite finishing just short of the postseason.

Taylor Trammell, one of the headliners of the trade, and now considered Seattle’s No. 5 prospect by MLB Pipeline, impressed while working out with other top prospects at the club’s alternate site in Tacoma last summer before playing in the fall instructional league in Arizona.

The fourth player the Mariners picked up in the deal, 22-year-old reliever Andres Munoz, has yet to appear in a Seattle uniform.

But, when he does, his impact for this developing club is expected to be just as significant.

The young right-hander missed the entirety of the shortened 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March, but has been throwing at the Mariners’ complex in Arizona since the fall, and could be a staple in Seattle’s bullpen for years to come.

“This guy is special,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said in December. “He’s coming back from Tommy John. I had an opportunity to see him at the end of October when I was down in Arizona. … It’s a really elite arm.”

The Mariners posted a pair of videos to their player development account on Twitter in September and December showing the reliever’s progress. In the most recent video, posted Dec. 21, Munoz is shown throwing off the bullpen mound in Peoria.

“He’s been throwing free and easy for quite some time now,” Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said.. “He feels great.”

Servais estimated Munoz will fit into Seattle’s bullpen mix sometime around June if his recovery continues as planned. Munoz echoed that timeline Thursday in a video call with reporters as part of the club’s Virtual Baseball Bash.

“As of right now, I feel like that timeline sounds right,” Munoz said through translator Ian Kraft. “That sounds pretty appropriate for where my body feels. But, if it ends up being I can come back a little earlier than that because my body is ready, then that’s great. Or if it ends up being it needs a little bit more time until my body’s right, that’s fine.

“I just want to make sure that my body is ready to go when it’s time. That way when I’m ready to pitch, I’m ready to pitch.”

Munoz said he’s currently working on his strength program, building up his arm and he is continuing to throw bullpen sessions.

“I am at that point mentally where I’m not pitching with fear,” he said. “I don’t feel fear when I’m throwing. I don’t feel pain right now when I’m throwing.

“I’m feeling really good and I’m feeling really confident right now in the work that I’m putting it in.”

The recovery process from elbow surgery has made Munoz more focused and aware of what is happening physically, he said.

“I’m thinking a little bit more about my actions and not putting too much stress on different parts of my arm if I can,” he said. “I think I’m just a little bit more aware of my body and my actions now than I was before I had Tommy John.”

Munoz said he has also confided in Mariners reliever Matt Magill during this process. Magill had the surgery in 2015 while with the Reds.

Magill has been with Seattle’s organization since 2019, and tossed scoreless innings in nine of his 11 appearances in 2020 before landing on the injured list in August with a shoulder strain.

“I’ve been working a lot with him and he’s been really great about giving me advice and just talking to me about that process, about what it was like for him rehabbing through it and working through it, and obviously having the success he’s had,” Munoz said. “It’s great to have somebody like that to talk to right now.”

Prior to surgery, Munoz rapidly climbed San Diego’s ranks after signing with the club as an international free agent in 2015. He debuted at 20 years old for the Padres in 2019, and posted a 3.91 ERA in 22 relief appearances.

“Back when I first broke into the major leagues, it was really exciting for me,” Munoz said. “I was really young. Thanks to God I was able to make the major leagues as quickly as I did and participate, obviously for a different team, but it was a really great opportunity to learn.

“I’m obviously excited for the opportunity to work my way back to the major leagues here soon. I’m just going to continue to work on getting myself prepared for that opportunity when it comes.”