Mariners rookie first baseman Evan White, shortstop J.P. Crawford win Gold Glove Awards

Mariners rookie first baseman Evan White and shortstop J.P. Crawford are now Gold Glove winners.

Both first-time finalists, the two Seattle infielders were announced as American League honorees Tuesday evening on ESPN’s Baseball Tonight.

The last time two Mariners won baseball’s top defensive award in the same year was 2010, when outfielders Ichiro Suzuki and Franklin Gutierrez were recognized. White and Crawford are the first infield duo to win for Seattle since first baseman John Olerud and second baseman Bret Boone in 2003.

White, 24, was beat out AL West division rivals Yuli Gurriel of Houston and Matt Olson of Oakland.

Crawford, 24, won ahead of Houston’s Carlos Correa and Detroit’s Niko Goodrum.

This story will be updated.