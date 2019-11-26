Mariners reportedly sign former A’s starter to 1-year deal

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Kendall Graveman throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a spring baseball game on March 8, 2018 in Mesa, Ariz. AP

Former Oakland A’s starter Kendall Graveman is reportedly the latest addition to the Seattle Mariners’ pitching staff.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday morning Seattle has signed the 28-year-old right-hander to a one-year, $1.5 million contract, which includes a $3.5 million club option or $500,000 buyout for the 2021 season. The Mariners have not yet confirmed the deal.

Graveman’s addition would bring Seattle’s 40-man roster to 38 players and could potentially fill one of the rotation holes left by departed veterans Felix Hernandez, Wade LeBlanc and Tommy Milone. Seattle’s projected rotation for the 2020 season currently includes returners Marco Gonzales and Yusei Kikuchi, and likely Justus Sheffield and Justin Dunn, who were promoted late last summer.

With the A’s from 2015-18, Graveman generally pitched in the middle of the rotation, posting a 23-29 record and 4.38 ERA over 78 starts.

He underwent Tommy John surgery midway through the 2018 season and joined the Cubs for 2019, though he did not pitch in a big-league game. In two rehab starts late last summer, he pitched six innings in Chicago’s minor-league system, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out eight and walking one. Graveman declared free agency again earlier this month.

He is the second addition to Seattle’s pitching staff in as many days. The Mariners acquired left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. from the Yankees on Monday. They are expected to make at least one more move this week.