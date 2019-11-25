Mariners add versatile lefty to their pitching arsenal

New York Yankees relief pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in New York. AP

The Seattle Mariners added some versatility to their pitching staff Monday, acquiring left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. in a deal with the Yankees. New York received international bonus pool money in return.

Cortes, who turns 25 years old in December, made 33 appearances for the Yankees last season, mostly in relief, compiling 5-1 record. He posted a 5.67 ERA across 66 2/3 innings, striking out 69 and walking 28.

He pitched at least two innings in the majority of his relief appearances with New York — including nine of three innings or more — which gives the Mariners several options in how they could use him on the big-league staff. He was primarily used as a starter with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2019, and he could be stretched out into a rotation role with Seattle or be used as a long reliever or opener.

“Nestor is a versatile lefty who can do a little bit of everything,” Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a release. “He can start, he can relieve, he can give you those middle innings or even operate as an opener.

“He’s got roughly all the pitches and a very deceptive style. He’s not going to overpower you with velocity, but he has a really effective fastball quality and feel. He is an optionable young pitcher that gives us another flexible piece on our 40-man roster.”

Cortes was drafted in the 36th round by the Yankees in 2013 out of Hialeah High School in Florida and pitched six minor-league seasons for New York before the Orioles selected him in the Rule 5 Draft in 2017.

He posted a 7.71 ERA in four relief appearances for Baltimore in 2018 before he was returned to the Yankees in mid-April.

Cortes’ addition and the announced major-league contract of first base prospect Evan White on Monday afternoon brings the Mariners’ 40-man roster to 37 players.