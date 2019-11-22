Mariners reportedly reach 6-year deal with first base prospect Evan White

Evan White warms up Tuesday afternoon before the game against Vancouver Canadians Everett Memorial Stadium in Everett on June 27, 2017. The Herald (Everett)

The Seattle Mariners have reportedly reached a long-term deal with first baseman Evan White, the fourth-ranked prospect in the organization who spent the 2019 season with Double-A Arkansas and has yet to play a game in the big leagues.

MLB.com’s Jim Callis reported Friday morning the six-year, $24 million contract has three club options. If Seattle exercises those, the total earnings could reach more than $50 million. The Mariners have not yet publicly confirmed the contract, but it is expected to be announced next week.

White would become the fourth player in major league history to sign a contract extension before his MLB debut, according to MLB Pipeline. The 23-year-old is the first coming from the Double-A level to do it.

He was drafted in the first round by the Mariners out of Kentucky in 2017, and quickly climbed through Seattle’s farm system, slashing at .293/.350/.488 with 13 doubles, 18 home runs and 55 RBI in 92 games with Arkansas last season.

White was one of three Mariners prospects to join the team in the clubhouse the final week of the regular season to get exposure to the big league environment.

Of the three players who were invited — former first-rounder Logan Gilbert, the club’s No. 3 prospect, and third-rounder Cal Raleigh, the club’s No. 7 prospect, were also brought in — White is likely to make the most immediate impact.

White was already projected to battle for the starting job at first base next spring with utility player Austin Nola, who spent the most time at the position after the 2019 All-Star break.

The long-term investment the Mariners have reportedly made in White only enhances the possibility he could start as a rookie on Opening Day.

“Evan White had a terrific Double-A season, he’s a really mature kid, and we’re going to give him an opportunity in spring training, and see where he goes,” Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said in September.