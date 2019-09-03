Mariners add rookies Shed Long, Zac Grotz to expanded roster

Shed Long during the game. The Tacoma Rainers played the Albuquerque Isotopes in a baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, April 12, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Rookie infielder Shed Long hasn’t played much baseball the past two months — he’s been on Triple-A Tacoma’s injured list for all but five games since the first week of July — but perhaps he will now get to try to make up for some lost time.

He was recalled again Tuesday to spend the final month of this 2019 season with the Seattle Mariners.

Rainiers manager Daren Brown said recently Long, who is 24 years old and spent two brief stints with the Mariners earlier this spring, had spent about a month at the Mariners’ complex in Arizona rehabbing a broken finger on his throwing hand.

While with the Rainiers in early July, Long spent eight days on the IL, was reactivated July 11, injured his finger fielding a throw his first game back, and was placed right back on the IL the next day.

“He’s been doing everything he can do when you talk about a finger,” Brown said of Long’s stint in Arizona. “Obviously keep his legs in shape. He can do one-hand drills. With it being his right hand, he hasn’t been able to throw, but any kind of fielding, one-hand bat drills, there’s a lot of things that he’s been able to do. ... . It shouldn’t take him that long to get back and get going.”

Long didn’t rejoin Tacoma again until Friday, but did play in the club’s final four games of the season in Las Vegas over the weekend, logging four hits, including a homer.

Brown said it was tough to see Long miss such an extended stretch, especially considering it was possible he would have been the first call the Mariners made when second baseman Dee Gordon was out for two-plus weeks between July and August with a quad strain.

“He’s had a couple of opportunities, and I’m sure if he was healthy he’d have probably had another one at some point,” Brown said. “It will happen, but it’s always tough, because I thought he was figuring some things out at the plate and doing a nice job for us defensively.

“Any time you have missed time with a young player, we’re not moving forward, we’re kind of moving backwards, but that’s just the way it is when you have injuries.”

Long, though, will at least get this last month to give the Mariners another look at how he could figure into their future. In 19 games with Seattle in May and June, he hit .232/.329/.377 with seven doubles, one homer, five RBIs, 10 walks and three stolen bases.

The Mariners also recalled right-handed reliever Zac Grotz to help fill out the bullpen. This is the 26-year-old’s second stint with Seattle this season.

In five relief appearances with the Mariners during a month-long stay in July and August, Grotz posted a 1-0 record and 3.52 ERA, striking out seven and walking five across 7 2/3.

He was initially promoted from Double-A Arkansas, but optioned to Tacoma when Felix Hernandez was reinstated from the 60-day IL. He made two appearances with the Rainiers, tossing three scoreless innings and allowing two hits and one walk while striking out three.