Seattle Mariners M’s Servais on loss to Yankees: ‘They’ve got power up and down their lineup’ August 29, 2019 06:29 PM

"That was the story of the night– the home run ball," said Mariners manager Scott Servais after Mike Ford went deep twice and New York beat the Mariners 5-4 Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.