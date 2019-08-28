Mariners rookie Justus Sheffield shows improvement, but Yankees hammer 4 homers to complete sweep

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Justus Sheffield (33) reacts after giving up a two-run home run to New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) in the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the New York Yankees in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais wants these handful of starts rookie left-hander Justus Sheffield makes at the end of this lost season to be about the experience, not the results.

“We’re kind of cumulative here,” Servais said ahead of Wednesday’s 7-3 loss to the Yankees. “He’s got probably five, six starts with us, and what can we gain out of those five, six starts, other than just tracking the numbers and the results?

“It’s more (about) routine, finding out what works for him, getting him comfortable and just knowing he’s going to be starting going forward with us. He’s a big part of our future.”

To explain what the Mariners want Sheffield’s future to look like, Servais recalled his first season as Seattle’s manager in 2016, when James Paxton — the ace pitcher who was traded to New York last November for Sheffield and two other prospects, and the pitcher who opposed Sheffield in the series finale at T-Mobile Park — was trying to pave his way to a regular rotation role in the majors.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“When I first got here, Paxton started in the minor leagues (with Triple-A Tacoma) that year,” Servais said. “People were like, ‘Oh, we don’t know about James Paxton. What are we going to get out of this guy?’ All the sudden, he develops, you let him grow, he’s learning some things, and now Pax is a dude.

“On the flip side, we’ve got Sheffield almost in the same spot. If you remember some of the early Paxton outings while I was here, there were some growing pains. And you’re like, ‘How’s this guy ever going to get out of it.’ And, they figure it out.”

Surely some comparisons were drawn when Sheffield faced Paxton, and his former team, on Wednesday, given that the two lefty starters were essentially swapped for each other. But, the comparison Servais was most interested in was the potential for growth.

Paxton had an up-and-down season during his first extended look with the Mariners in 2016, and a 3.79 ERA in 20 starts. The next season, he posted a 2.98 ERA in 24 starts. The year after that? He tossed two complete games — including the fifth individual no-hitter in Mariners history.

Servais thinks Sheffield, the club’s No. 9 prospect who turned 23 in May and has made just two starts in the majors, can make career strides like Paxton did with Seattle. It will just take patience.

“Going forward with him, (we’re) excited about his future, but knowing it’s going to be a process,” Servais said. “It’s not just going to be, ‘Bang! There it is, and now he’s an All-Star type.’ It takes time.”

Sheffield has progressed during the past week, though numbers don’t necessarily suggest that.

Wednesday, he logged his first career loss, allowing five runs — including two homers — on six hits across 4 1/3 innings. But, after giving up a deep two-run homer to Gary Sanchez that nearly left the ballpark in the first, Sheffield settled in well.

He retired nine consecutive batters during the next three innings, and struck out four consecutive — including striking out the side in the fourth — at the end of that stretch. Three of his five strikeouts came on swinging sliders. He finished with nine swinging strikes on that pitch.

Sheffield also didn’t walk a batter, which marks improvement. Starting the season with Tacoma, he consistently battled the strike zone, walking at least one batter in each of the 12 starts he made with the Rainiers before he was sent to Double-A Arkansas in June to iron out his command issues.

He was pulled in the fifth with his pitch count at 92, after allowing a solo homer to Mike Ford, and a one-out double to Tyler Wade. Wade eventually scored on Aaron Judge’s two-run homer off Matt Wisler later in the inning that made it 6-2.

Anthony Bass pitched a scoreless sixth, and Wade LeBlanc tossed the final three innings for the Mariners, allowing a solo homer to D.J. LeMahieu in the ninth. It was the fourth homer of the game and ninth of the series for New York.

Paxton, meanwhile, allowed a single hit in his five innings of work, though he walked five batters while striking out four on 86 pitches. He had a no-hitter bid going with two outs in the fourth before Kyle Seager launched a two-run homer that also scored Austin Nola, who walked ahead of him.

Judge appeared to have a play on the ball, but a fan snatched it out of the air just beyond the fence in right center. It was Seager’s 18th of the season, and ninth in the month of August, and momentarily tied the score at 2-2.

Tom Murphy’s one-out double in the ninth off former Mariners reliever Cory Gearrin, and Dylan Moore’s RBI single to left two batters later were Seattle’s only other hits.