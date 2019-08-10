Mariners reinstate second baseman Dee Gordon from 10-day IL

Seattle Mariners’ Dee Gordon dives safely back to first base on a pick-off attempt by the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Seattle. AP

The Seattle Mariners reinstated second baseman Dee Gordon from the 10-day injured list Saturday. He had missed 14 games with a left quad strain.

Manager Scott Servais had discussed the idea of possibly sending Gordon on a minor league rehab assignment earlier in the week, but the Mariners opted to activate the 30-year-old veteran directly.

He was listed as the starter at second base for Saturday night’s game against Tampa Bay, batting seventh, and was out early in the afternoon taking an extra session of batting practice with a few teammates.

Gordon was slashing at .280/.306/.367 in 77 games before going on the IL with eight doubles, three triples, three homers, 27 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. He had at least one hit — and a pair of three-hit games — in six of seven appearances before his injury.

Gordon was placed on the IL on July 23 after leaving the previous night’s game against the Rangers with tightness in the area. An MRI showed he had between a Grade 1 and 2 strain in his quad. Servais originally projected Gordon would miss “a few weeks,” but he progressed faster than initially thought.

This was Gordon’s second stay on the IL this season. He missed 19 games earlier this season with a contusion in his right wrist after he was hit by a pitch during Seattle’s May series in New York.

Rookie Ryan Court, who had two hits in Friday night’s loss to the Rays — including his first big-league homer — was optioned back to Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move.

This story will be updated.