Mariners serve up a trio of runs in decisive 9th, drop opener to Rays

Seattle Mariners’ Mallex Smith slides safely home as the ball bounces away from Tampa Bay Rays catcher Travis d’Arnaud during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) AP

The bullpen has had more success lately. The defense has committed less errors lately. The Seattle Mariners have looked better in the field than they did in the darkest stretches of this lost season.

But, Friday night at T-Mobile Park, they fell right back into the disappointingly familiar habits that have cost them so many games this season. They entered the top of the ninth inning knotted with Tampa Bay. They entered the bottom of the ninth trailing by three runs, and ultimately dropped a 5-3 loss.

Anthony Bass, who has been reliable at the back end of Seattle’s bullpen the past month, allowed a leadoff single to pinch hitter Eric Sogard in the ninth before walking Kevin Kiermaier. Michael Brosseau set down a successful sacrifice bunt to move both runners up, and the Mariners opted to intentionally walk Willy Adames to load the bases with two outs.

Pinch hitter Ji-Main Choi then worked a full count before watching a fastball sink just below the strike zone. He trotted to first base, and Sogard trotted home, giving the Rays the decisive run.

But, that wasn’t it. The next at-bat, Tommy Pham hit a soft chopper to short, and J.P. Crawford couldn’t handle it on the bounce, recording an error and allowing Kiermair to score a second run. The third run scored moments later, when Austin Meadows hit another grounder at Crawford. This one he fielded cleanly enough, but only had time to step on second base for the second out. His throw to first to try to double up the Rays was late, and Adames scooted across to make it 5-2.

The Mariners only got out of the disastrous inning when Avisail Garcia hit a tapper in front of the plate, kicked it out of play running down the base line, and was called out for interference.

Ryan Court hit his first major league home run with one out in the bottom of the inning to bring the Mariners within two runs, but they didn’t get closer.

Marco Gonzales walked back to the dugout visibly frustrated in the seventh inning — but the scowl and the muttering to himself had nothing to do with pitching. He just didn’t want to leave a game while on a roll, with what seemed like plenty of juice still left in his arm.

In one of his best starts of the season, the Gonzales matched a career-high with nine strikeouts across 6 1/3 quality innings. The Rays scattered two earned runs in the second and third innings off of him, and connected for seven hits, but he was quick to shut down any significant threats.

Matt Duffy doubled with one out in the second, and advanced on Kiermaier’s single. Gonzales tried to initiate a double play on Brosseau’s soft grounder the next at-bat, but could only catch Kiermaier at second, allowing Duffy to scratch across the game’s first run. Gonzales avoided further damage, stranding two runners by striking out Travis d’Arnaud two batters later.

Tommy Pham and Austin Meadows opened the third with back-to-back singles, and Pham eventually crossed on a fielder’s choice to give Tampa Bay an early two-run edge.

But, that was all the Rays got out of Gonzales. His efficiency, which was shaky in the first few innings, evened out by the fourth, and he retired eight batters in order before allowing a pair of two-out singles in the sixth. He struck out Brosseau to end that threat.

With 95 pitches already on his arm, Gonzales returned for what was likely his final inning anyway in the seventh. He just didn’t get to finish it. Adames hit a sharp, comeback grounder that struck Gonzales in the back of his left leg, near the knee area. Gonzales made the play, coolly tossing Adames out at first, but Mariners manager Scott Servais and trainer Rob Nodine scrambled out of the dugout to check on him.

After several moments of conversation on the mound, during which Gonzales was likely pleading his case to remain in the game, his infielders tapped him on the back, and he reluctantly handed the ball over to Servais, walking off the field frowning. Many of the fans sitting behind Seattle’s first base dugout rose to their feet, and Gonzales subtly acknowledged, giving a slight cap tip, and clapping his hand to his glove.

For the first time since May 7 in New York, Gonzales, for better or worse, didn’t record a decision. He’d either won or lost each of his previous 15 starts leading up to Friday.

Though he didn’t earn a win, the Mariners did do just enough to ensure he didn’t lose either.

Trailing by the two runs in the third, Mallex Smith walked with one out, and moved up to second on a fielder’s choice. He then ripped around third on Domingo Santana’s single to shallow left, and beat the throw home for Seattle’s first run.

Tom Murphy then reached on a fielding error to lead off the fourth, and eventually tied the game on rookie Ryan Court’s RBI single.

The Mariners had other chances with Gonzales still on record, but couldn’t convert any, stranding seven on base through the first five innings.

Cory Gearrin replaced Gonzales in the seventh, easily ending the inning on a pair of groundouts. Matt Magill then pitched a clean eighth for Seattle.