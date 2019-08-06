Mariners’ Tim Beckham suspended 80 games after testing positive for PEDs

Tim Beckham reacts after flying out during the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 7, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Seattle Mariners shortstop turned utility player Tim Beckham was suspended for 80 games Tuesday by Major League Baseball after testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol.

The anabolic steroid violates MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Beckham’s suspension begins immediately, will last the 48 games the Mariners have remaining this season, and into the 2020 season, should he resume playing.

Beckham, 29, is on a one-year deal with Seattle after joining the organization as a free agent in January. He opened the season as the Mariners’ starting shortstop, but moved into a more limited utility role when J.P. Crawford was promoted in May, and was slashing at .237/.293/.461 with 21 doubles, 15 homers and 47 RBIs in 88 games before the suspension.

The former No. 1 overall pick by Tampa Bay has played in parts of five major league seasons with the Rays, Baltimore and Seattle. He has a career slash of .249/.302/.431 in 472 games.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Beckham released a statement through the MLB Players Association shortly following the announcement.

“I was recently notified that I had tested positive for Stanozolol, a prohibited substance under MLB’s Joint Drug Agreement,” the statement reads. “I was given a product from a trusted source, who had advised me that it was safe to take.

“Regrettably, the product was tainted. I exercised my rights under the Joint Drug Agreement, and presented my case to an independent arbitrator. While I am disappointed in the result, I respect the ruling and understand my responsibilities under the Joint Drug Agreement.

“I accept full responsibility for putting myself in this position. I sincerely apologize to the Mariners’ organization, the fans, my teammates, and my family for this mistake. I look forward to resuming my career once my suspension has been served.”

The Mariners also released a statement regarding Beckham’s suspension.

“The Seattle Mariners are disappointed that Tim Beckham has violated the terms (of) Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program,” it reads. “Our organization fully supports the program and its efforts to eliminate performance-enhancing substances from our game.

“Per the Basic Agreement, the Mariners will have no further comment.”