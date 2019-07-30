Mariners road preview: Winning streak will be tested in Texas

American League starting pitcher Justin Verlander, of the Houston Astros, throws during the first inning of the MLB baseball All-Star Game against the National League, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Cleveland. AP

The Seattle Mariners (46-63) are carrying a five-game winning streak for the first time since April — when they were at the tail end of their historic 13-2 start.

But, four of those wins during the most recent homestand were a sweep of Detroit, which is currently baseball’s worst team. Seattle’s competition is more polished this week. The Mariners visit Texas and Houston, two teams far ahead of them in the American League West.

Opposing team records and pitching stats updated through Monday’s games.

Tuesday, July 30 — Opponent: Texas, 5:05 p.m. Pitching probables: Mike Leake (9-8, 4.25 ERA) vs. Ariel Jurado (6-6, 4.83).

Wednesday, July 31 — Texas, 5:05 p.m. Wade LeBlanc (6-3, 4.79)* vs. Mike Minor (8-6, 3.00).

Thursday, Aug. 1 — Off day.

Friday, Aug. 2 — Houston, 5:10 p.m. Yusei Kikuchi (4-7, 5.21) vs. Wade Miley (9-4, 3.06).

Saturday, Aug. 3 — Houston, 4:10 p.m. Marco Gonzales (12-8, 4.21) vs. TBD.

Sunday, Aug. 4 — Houston, 11:10 a.m. Tommy Milone (1-5, 4.39)* vs. Justin Verlander (13-4, 2.86).

Monday, Aug. 5 — Off day.

* - LeBlanc and Milone are often preceded by an opener.

About the Rangers (53-53): The Mariners saw the Rangers during their last homestand, and took two of three to win their first series since June. ... The Rangers seem to still be in their post-All-Star break funk, splitting with the A’s last week. Texas has won just five games in the second half so far, and at one point had an eight-game losing streak. The Mariners have won seven since the break. ... The Rangers hold an 8-5 advantage in the season series. ... Minor’s ERA is one of the best among AL starters, and had two impressive outings against the Mariners earlier this spring — allowing one and two earned runs respectively, while recording a combined 24 strikeouts to two walks — before they finally handed him a loss last week. Minor is scheduled to pitch Wednesday evening, after the trade deadline passes, but might not be with Texas by that point. He is reportedly being pursued by the Yankees, Braves and Nationals.

About the Astros (68-39): The only win Seattle has over Houston this season came by way of a 14-1 blowout in June. But, the Mariners have lost the other nine meetings to the AL West leaders. ... Houston has continued its tear through the season by opening the second half with an 11-6 record, including winning nine of its past 11. ... As good as the offense has been, the Astros surprisingly don’t have any individuals leading the AL in any category, but their team on-base percentage (.346) and slugging percentage (.477) each rank second, and their team batting average (.270) ranks tied for third. ... Verlander’s ERA is second only to Tampa Bay’s Charlie Morton in the AL, and his wins are tied for most int he league with three other starters. His strikeouts (183) rank fourth, while teammate Gerrit Cole (212) leads the league in that category. Verlander has not lost to the Mariners this season.