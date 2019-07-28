Can you find our brooms, Mariners fans? Seattle rallies to complete four-game sweep of Detroit

Scott Servais talks to the media after Seattle’s win over Detroit For the first time in 2019, the Seattle Mariners have put together a four-game sweep over an opponent. Mariners manager Scott Servais talks to the media after the Mariners come back to beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 in 10 innings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK For the first time in 2019, the Seattle Mariners have put together a four-game sweep over an opponent. Mariners manager Scott Servais talks to the media after the Mariners come back to beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 in 10 innings.

Yes, the Seattle Mariners are streaking.

In the right way.

The Mariners rallied from a 2-0 deficit on Sunday, forcing extra innings on Domingo Santana’s eighth inning home run and then winning it in the bottom of the 10th when J.P. Crawford drove home Dylan Moore with a single. The 3-2 victory at T-Mobile Park was the fourth in a row of the Detroit Tigers, who now have lost five straight.

Crawford had already struck out three times and had left a runner in scoring position in his last at-bat and was looking to atone.

“Last (at-bat), I had a runner in scoring position and there was a big hole in the middle and I was just trying to pepper something up the middle,” Crawford said. “It got through the hole and I was sure praying it got through the hole, thankfully it did.”

After the game, Mariners manager Scott Servais was proud of how Crawford has continued to make contributions since coming up from Triple-A Tacoma and becoming the starting shorstop.

“J.P.’s played really hard for us,” Servais said. “He had been scuffling lately, gave him the day off yesterday. Some tough at-bats early in the ballgame, found a way to get a good ball in play there and that’s what he did. Played really well defensively, carried himself great. We’re seeing him kind of mature before our eyes, which is awesome.”

It was the second time in the series that the Mariners walked off the Tigers, having done it on Friday, too. The sweep of the Tigers marks the first time this season that the Mariners collected a four-game sweep of an opponent at home.

Despite the ups and many downs for the Mariners in 2019, Servais credits the day-in and day-out effort that the club brings to the field, whether they’re streaking or not.

“Show up every day, follow the plan and let’s go out and play,” Servais said. “It starts with pitching, this series we did a nice job pitching. (Matthew) Wisler did a good job opening and (Tommy) Milone did a good job. Held them in check, they (Detroit) had bases loaded and we get a double play to get out of the inning at a huge point in the game. The whole series, pitching was solid.”

Seattle (46-63) struggled to figure out Detroit starting pitcher Matthew Boyd, who struck out 10. The Mariners were shut out until the seventh inning against the Mercer Island native. Kyle Seager’s RBI double provided Seattle’s with their first run of the game and led to Boyd’s exit.

The Tigers (30-71) led 2-0 thanks to Niko Goodrum’s 10th home run of the season in the top of the fourth inning and Harold Castro’s RBI-single.

Seattle hits the road for the next five as they will face the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros starting with the Rangers on Tuesday July 30.

STRICKLAND ACTIVE, FELIX TO 60-DAY IL

The Mariners activated Hunter Strickland from the 60-day injured list before the game. Strickland had been sidelined since March 30 with a right lat strain that forced him to miss 104 games. As a result, Matt Carasiti has been optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

“Obviously pitch as much as I can,” said Strickland, who wants to make up for lost time. “Help the team win, help the team win some games and try to dominate.”

Strickland says he’s been feeling good during his extensive rehab in Tacoma and in his last appearance vs. the Reno Aces, Strickland pitched a perfect inning and struck out two.

“That’s the best I’ve felt yet, Strickland said. “As far as pitching quality goes and pitching a back to back and coming back the right way was important.”

The Mariners also moved Felix Hernandez to the 60-day IL as he works to return from right shoulder stiffness. The right-hander has been throwin bullpen sessions and could make a rehab appearance soon.

Mariner on the move?

The July 31 trade deadline in major league baseball is looming at there’s a chance that the Mariners could be making a move. After the game, right fielder Kristopher Negron was seen giving hugs and handshakes, and being offered congratulations by a number of teammates suggesting that something may be in the works but nothing has been confirmed by the club.

Local tiger does good

It was the third time in Matthew Boyd’s career that he was pitching near his hometown of Mercer Island, WA. For seven innings, Boyd had locked down the Mariners lineup collecting 10 strikeouts for the seventh time all season, but he ran into trouble with some walks that led to a Kyle Seager double that gave the Mariners their first run of the ballgame.

“That’s on me.” Boyd said. “I need to be sharper there at the end, and came a little bit out of my delivery and started to overthrow. When you walk guys like that, it shifts the whole game.”

As with the Mariners, the Tigers are dealing with their own trade rumors with both the Giants and Yankees reportedly showing interest in the right-hander. Boyd isn’t ready to hear about that stuff right now.

“I will cross that bridge if it happens,” Boyd said. “Right now, we have a flight to catch.”