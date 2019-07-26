Smith’s single gives Mariners a walk-off win over Tigers

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi pauses on the mound during the third inning of a baseball game after giving up a solo home run to Detroit Tigers’ John Hicks, Friday, July 26, 2019, in Seattle. AP

There was a little bit of everything in the ninth inning Friday night at T-Mobile Park.

And at the end of it, when Mallex Smith drove a Jose Cisnero pitch back up the middle with two outs, the dugout cleared, and the Seattle Mariners celebrated a 3-2 walk-off win over Detroit.

Kyle Seager singled back up the middle to open the inning, and Austin Nola laid down an effective sacrifice bunt to immediately put Seager in scoring position. The Tigers then intentionally walked pinch hitter Omar Narvaez.

Ryan Court, a 31-year-old rookie who was called up by the Mariners earlier in the day, then made his MLB debut as a pinch hitter, and received a standing ovation from the crowd before hitting a sharp liner to left on the first pitch — but Niko Goodrum was there to make the play, and nearly doubled off Seager at second.

A wild pitch from Cisnero moved both runners up with two outs a few pitches later, and Smith’s base hit caused a sea of green jerseys to promptly charge the infield as fireworks lit up the sky in the background.

For the first six innings, Seattle’s offense produced nothing against Detroit starter Daniel Norris, who hasn’t won a game since May, but matched a season-high eight strikeouts in 6 1/3. He allowed just three hits across the first six. But, backup catcher Tom Murphy finally broke up the shutout in the seventh.

After Daniel Vogelbach checked in with a double to open the inning, Murphy’s 10th homer of the season just scraped over the wall in left. Seattle’s relievers, and the players in the dugout, pounded the tops of their respective fences as Murphy’s tying shot fell into the Mariners bullpen.

Murphy’s homer got Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi off the hook for what could have been a frustrating loss. Kikuchi delivered his most efficient start since the All-Star break, allowed just two earned runs across 6 2/3, didn’t walk a batter in a start (not including his abbreviated one-inning start) for the first time since March, and regrouped from giving up a season-high seven earned runs to the Angels in a loss five days ago.

He continued to ramp up the use of his changeup to complement his fastball and slider, and kept Detroit off-balance enough to limit damage despite allowing seven hits.

Kikuchi retired the first four batters he faced — including ending a rare scoreless first inning on six pitches — before making the first of only two significant mistakes. Brandon Dixon homered on a curveball in the second, and John Hicks a fastball to lead off the third to give the Tigers their early two-run lead.

But, Kikuchi avoided further trouble in his final three-plus innings, aided some by Detroit’s miscues on the base paths. He allowed a leadoff single in the fourth to Miguel Cabrera before collecting his first of four strikeouts. Then, Dixon hit a routine grounder to first that Austin Nola bobbled before quickly recovering and stepping on the base. Cabrera oddly opted to turn around after the force, and tried diving back to first, but Nola doubled him up to end the inning.

Kikuchi allowed back-to-back singles to open the fifth to Jeimer Candelario and Nick Goodrum, and it appeared for a moment the Tigers might score again on Hicks’ sharp liner to center. But, Mallex Smith made a running catch, snagging the ball at his shoelaces. Candelario seemed to think the ball would drop in — he was already rounding third when the catch was made. Smith promptly tossed the ball to second baseman Dylan Moore to complete the much-needed double play.

Kikuchi retired six of the final seven batters he faced, working into the seventh inning for the fourth time this season, and struck out two before Goodrum’s triple to center ended his outing. He was removed trailing, but Matt Wisler struck out the only batter he faced to keep Kikuchi’s sheet at just the two earned runs, and Murphy’s homer cleared him of the loss minutes later.

Anthony Bass worked a scoreless inning of relief in the eighth, allowing a leadoff single before striking out the side. And, Roenis Elias retired the side in order in the ninth, aided by two sure-handed defensive plays by shortstop J.P. Crawford. On the final out of the inning, Crawford made a diving stop on what seemed like a sure base hit by Candelario, and didn’t even completely get to his feet before firing the ball over to first, beating Candelario by just a step.