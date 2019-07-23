Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon will miss ‘a few weeks’ with quad strain

Seattle Mariners’ Dee Gordon dives safely back to first base on a pick-off attempt by the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Seattle. AP

Dee Gordon supposes he hasn’t had the best luck the past two seasons. Since joining the Seattle Mariners during the offseason in 2017, he’s now landed on the injured list three times — once last year, and twice in 2019.

The second basemen was sent to the 10-day IL again Tuesday with a left quad strain, and will miss at least “a few weeks,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

Gordon was removed from Monday night’s game with quad tightness after beating out an infield single in the second inning. The Mariners ordered an MRI the following morning, and the severity of the strain was measured between Grade 1 and Grade 2, Servais said.

“I don’t have an exact timeline, but he needs to let it heal up,” Servais said. “He felt it yesterday before the game. He was going to take it easy. Of course, the first ball is a tapper out of the box and he’s running hard. Stuff like that happens. It’s unfortunate.

“He was actually starting to get it together. A couple of good at-bats towards the end of the road trip,and then he was off to a pretty good start in this homestand. Timing is everything, and timing is not good for him right now. He’s disappointed. But, he won’t be out until the end of the season or anything, he’ll just be down a few weeks.”

Gordon said he hasn’t had a muscular injury before, and thought he was just experiencing tightness ahead of Monday’s game, but aggravated it trying to round the base on the single.

“That was the first time it happened, that it tightened up like that, and they did the right thing and got me out of the game,” Gordon said. “I’m new to this. The only things I’ve ever had is both thumbs dislocated, broken toe, wrist. No muscular stuff.”

This is the second time since May he has been sent to the IL. He was injured on Seattle’s long road trip to the East Coast earlier in the season when he was hit by a pitch. He played a handful of games with a right wrist contusion before he was eventually shut down for three weeks.

Gordon anticipated he will try to start hitting again in a few days, as swinging isn’t bothersome, but the quad strain could keep him out of games for as long as, if not longer than the wrist injury did.

He has been mentioned as one of Seattle’s potential trade pieces as the the July 31 deadline approaches, and while it is possible to trade a player on the IL, the injury could limit his value to teams looking to buy.

With Gordon likely to miss at least the first half of August, the Mariners selected infielder Tim Lopes from Triple-A Tacoma as an additional option at second base. Lopes will make his MLB debut with his first appearance.

He traveled with the Rainiers to Reno on Tuesday morning before promptly boarding a return flight to Seattle, and had not yet arrived in the clubhouse a few hours before game time.

“He’s a really good hitter,” said Mariners utility player Kris Negron, who logged significant playing time with Lopes in Tacoma earlier this season. “I was very impressed. I had never played with him or against him coming up. The guy’s a really good hitter.

“He can spray the ball around the field. A lot of doubles. Really good on the bases. Really loves being aggressive stealing bases. He’s a good, solid, all-around player.”

Lopes had an active 14-game hitting streak with the Rainiers before he was called up, including hitting home runs in four of his past seven appearances. The 25-year-old has slashed at .302/.362/.480 with 30 doubles, two triples, 10 homers, 60 RBIs, 35 walks and 24 stolen bases in 91 games with Tacoma this season.

He has made 60 starts at second base this season and 20 at third, often switching off with Shed Long, who has spent two stints with Seattle this season. Long was not an option for a third call-up as he has been on the IL since July 12 with a fractured finger on his throwing hand.

To add Lopes to the 40-man roster, the Mariners designated right-handed reliever Parker Markel for assignment. Markel made five relief appearances for Seattle this season across two stings, allowing nine runs (eight earned) over 4 2/3 innings while walking four and striking out three. He had a 15.43 ERA.