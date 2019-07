Seattle Mariners ‘It’s a team he hasn’t faired very well against,” said M’s manager on Kikuchi’s record vs. Angels July 22, 2019 08:43 PM

Mariners manager Scott Servais talks about rookie left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, who continued to struggle in his fifth start against the Angels, allowing a season-high seven earned runs in a 9-3 loss July 21 at T-Mobile Park.