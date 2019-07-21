Seattle celebrates Edgar’s Hall of Fame induction pregame, but Angels hammer Mariners in series finale

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Seattle. AP

Thousands lined up outside T-Mobile Park on Sunday morning, waiting for early entry to witness greatness. They filtered through the gates hours before any baseball was played, and gazed up at the screen in center field to watch a beloved former Seattle Mariners player get inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Fans cheered as Edgar Martinez, one of the most feared hitters during the nearly two decades he played here, took the stage. They frequently applauded as he thanked former coaches, teammates and the city for support throughout his career.

Many wore the jersey of the player who is credited with helping save baseball in Seattle with the extra-innings RBI double that won the Mariners the American League Division Series in 1995.

But, as Sunday afternoon wore on, and the celebration concluded, this current Seattle team couldn’t recapture any magic, and the reality of this lost 2019 season came crashing back. There were far fewer cheers from the crowd of 24,767 as the Mariners slogged through another deflating loss, dropping their series finale against the Angels, 9-3.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Seattle (40-62) has just one win in its eight games back since the All-Star break, which came in Friday’s series opener, and Mike Leake had to toss eight perfect innings, and Daniel Vogelbach had to crush a pair of three-run homers to make that one happen. The Mariners have three wins in their past 18 games, and haven’t strung together consecutive wins since June, as they drift further away from playoff contention for the 18th consecutive season.

Rookie left-hander continued to struggle in his fifth start against the Angels this season, allowing a season-high seven earned runs on nine hits with one walk and three strikeouts in five innings. He hasn’t pitched more than five complete frames in any outing against Los Angeles, or allowed less than three earned runs, and has an 11.32 ERA against the Angels in 20 2/3 innings.

Kikuchi retired the first five batters in order — including striking out countryman Shohei Ohtani and Justin Upton — but Albert Pujols gave the Angels the decisive lead in the second, pushing an outside, first-pitch fastball over the fence in right. Kikuchi then worked his way out of a scoreless fourth before Los Angeles did considerable damage over the next two innings.

The Angels strung together five consecutive hits in the fourth as part of a four-run frame. Pujols hit a two-out single, and Brian Goodwin promptly homered behind him. Dustin Garneau singled, then Luis Rengifo hit a soft fly ball to right that bounced off the glove of a sliding Domingo Santana, and turned into a run-scoring triple. David Fletcher beat out an infield single the following at-bat to score Rengifo and make it 5-0. Each of the Angels’ first five runs came with two outs.

Ohtani led off the fifth with a double, scored on Upton’s double the next at-bat, and a Pujols sac fly scored Upton two-batters later to give the Angels a seven-run advantage. Kikuchi finished the inning, but exited after just 74 pitches.

Erik Swanson and Matt Festa each completed two innings in relief, but both allowed home runs. Swanson worked through a scoreless sixth before Mike Trout crushed his American League-leading 32nd home run in the seventh. Garneau added another solo shot in the eighth off Festa, though Festa struck out the side, and fanned five of the seven batters he faced in the final two frames.

As it has been since the All-Star break — the Mariners have scored more than three runs in a game just once in the second half — Seattle’s offense was mostly quiet. The Mariners strung together 12 hits — equaling what the Angels produced — though few came in the same inning, and had at least one base runner in every inning, but stranded 12.

Austin Nola and Dee Gordon — who was 3-for-4 — hit back-to-back singles in the seventh, and Nola scratched across Seattle’s first run on what turned into a Mallex Smith double down the third-base line that was misplayed by Fletcher.

The Mariners scored twice more in the ninth. Smith drew a one-out walk, Dylan Moore followed with a single and Santana sent a sharp liner back up the middle to score Smith. Moore then scored on a wild pitch.