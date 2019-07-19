Mike Leake nears perfection, Daniel Vogelbach homers twice to lift Mariners past Angels

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Mike Leake throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 19, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

Mike Leake was so close.

The scoreboard couldn’t quite show it on a night when a power outage in the city caused the enormous screen in center field to go black, but Leake tossed perhaps the best outing of a major league career that has lasted a decade, hanging onto a perfect game into the ninth inning Friday night at T-Mobile Park.

He worked through eight brilliant innings, retiring 24 consecutive batters before Luis Rengifo finally broke up his bid to open the ninth, singling to right field through a hole between first and second. Leake then walked Kevan Smith before retiring the next three batters — including striking out Angels slugger Mike Trout — to complete a one-hit shutout. Leake threw just 94 pitches.

Meanwhile, slugger Daniel Vogelbach also hit a pair of three-run homers in back-to-back innings in a six-RBI game to help lift the Mariners to the 10-0 victory. The win also marked Seattle’s (40-60) first since the All-Star break.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For Leake, all of this came after he was lit up by the Angels just a week earlier in the shortest and most troubling outing of his 10-year career in the majors. He got just two outs in the first inning that day in Anaheim, allowing seven runs (four earned) on eight hits in Seattle’s first game back from the All-Star break.

But, there was no first-inning meltdown this time around. Leake worked swiftly through the first on seven pitches, and through the second on nine. He recorded the first eight outs of the game without a strikeout, before finally catching Matt Thaiss looking — Leake’s first of six strikeouts for the game — for the final out of the third. He then sat both Brian Goodwin and Shohei Ohtani down on strikes in the fourth.

Leake even worked through a bizarre fifth inning, when the scoreboard started to flicker, causing distractions at the plate. Umpires delayed play for nearly five minutes while the screen was shut off completely. Leake struck out Adrelton Simmons on the next pitch when play resumed, and David Fletcher two batters later to end another clean frame.

Two Seattle outfield swaps in the sixth didn’t impact his outing either, and not even Trout could dampen Leake’s night when he lined out sharply to J.P. Crawford at short.

Leake worked another quick inning in the eighth, including running down a slow roller from Kole Calhoun, and tagging him in the base path.

Seattle’s offense — which hadn’t produced more than three runs in a game since before the break — provided Leake with a boost in the fourth, stringing together five runs before an out was recorded.

Crawford and Domingo Santana each walked to open the inning, and Vogelbach came through with his first home run since the break, pulling a changeup that was well outside 414 feet over the fence in right center. His team-leading 22nd homer of the season gave the Mariners a 3-0 lead, and also ensured the unbelievable streak — there has been at least one long ball in all 100 of Seattle’s games this season — would continue another day.

Omar Narvaez singled and Kyle Seager doubled following Vogelbach’s shot, and Tom Murphy drove in both runs on a long single that crashed off the wall in right. He was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double, but only after the two base runners had given the Mariners a five-run cushion.

Vogelbach’s second three-run smash came just an inning later in a nearly identical scenario. This time Mallex Smith walked to open the inning, Santana walked two batters later, and Vogelbach again reached across the plate to crush a pitch to right center to make it 8-0. The 441-foot homer — his 23rd of the season — gave him the second multi-homer game of his career.

Seattle tacked on two more runs in the sixth. Murphy led off the inning with a double, Dee Gordon beat out an infield single, and Crawford drove in both runs on a two-out double to right, giving the Mariners their double-digit lead.