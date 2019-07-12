Mariners road preview: Angels, A’s on deck to open second half

Oakland’s Matt Olson (28) hits a home run in the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 7, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

The Seattle Mariners (39-55) begin the second half of the season Friday with a seven-day, five-game road trip against American League West rivals Los Angeles and Oakland.

Opposing team records and pitching stats updated through the All-Star break.

MARINERS ROAD PREVIEW

Friday, July 12 — Opponent: Los Angeles Angels, 7:07 p.m. Pitching probables: Mike Leake (7-7, 4.32 ERA) vs. TBD.

Saturday, July 13 — Los Angeles Angels, 6:07 p.m. Wade LeBlanc (5-2, 4.66)* vs. TBD.





Sunday, July 14 — Los Angeles Angels, 1:07 p.m. Yusei Kikuchi (4-6, 4.94) vs. TBD.

Monday, July 15 — Off day.

Tuesday, July 16 — Oakland, 7:07 p.m. Marco Gonzales (10-7, 4.24) vs. TBD.

Wednesday, July 17 — Oakland, 12:37 p.m. Tommy Milone (1-3, 3.56)* vs. TBD.

Thursday, July 18 — Off day.

* - LeBlanc and Milone are typically preceded by an opener.

About the Angels (45-46): The Angels are playing at home for the first time since the death of 27-year-old pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who died suddenly July 1 in Texas. Skaggs has been honored throughout baseball during the past two weeks, including by teammates like Mike Trout and Tommy La Stella, who wore Skaggs’ No. 45 for Tuesday night’s All-Star Game. ... Los Angeles is 3-3 in July, and looking to make a second-half push just 6 1/2 games out of the second wild card spot in the AL. The Angels are 12 1/2 games back of division leader Houston. ... As always, Trout continues to produce offensively at an incredible rate, slashing at .301/.453/.646. His on-base percentage and walks (76) lead the majors, while his slugging percentage, OPS (1.098), home runs (28) and RBIs (67) pace the AL.

About the A’s (50-41): As recent seasons have proved — never count out Oakland in the AL West race. The surging A’s remain 7 1/2 games behind Houston as the second half begins, but have made up good ground, winning 14 of their past 20 games, and are just 1 1/2 games out of the second wild card. They haven’t lost a series since visiting Seattle midway through June. ... Third baseman Matt Chapman, who represented the club in All-Star Game, is slashing at .265/.353/.534 with a team-leading 22 doubles, three triples, 21 homers and 52 RBIs. ... Reliever Liam Hendriks, another All-Star pick, is 3-0 with a 1.24 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 42 appearances. His ERA is one of the lowest in the majors among relievers. ... Oakland’s 45 team errors are among the fewest in the AL, while Seattle’s 92 lead the majors.