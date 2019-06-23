J.P. Crawford shines, Mariners offense unloads for 13 runs to secure series win over Orioles

Baltimore Orioles’ Keon Broxton is forces out at second as Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford throws to first to complete a double play on Richie Martin during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) AP

Saturday was one of the more frustrating days for the Seattle Mariners this season. They spotted Baltimore a three-run lead, the bullpen only made things worse by serving up five more runs, and the offense couldn’t produce much against the worst pitching staff in baseball.

At one point after striking out in a hitless game, J.P. Crawford slammed his helmet on the ground in outrage. It was only fitting that the shortstop unleashed a 427-foot home run in the first inning Sunday afternoon to ignite a Mariners offense that unloaded all of its frustrations in a 13-3 win over the Orioles at T-Mobile Park.

All nine of Seattle’s starters reached base and scored at least once, eight of them recorded hits, and Crawford, Mallex Smith and Dee Gordon each recorded multiple hits as the Mariners (35-47) notched just their third series win of the month and finished this seven-game homestand 4-3.

Crawford’s solo shot — his second homer of the season — was his first of four consecutive hits during an afternoon in which he logged four RBIs, and started a streak of four consecutive innings during which the Mariners scored at least once.

After the Orioles grabbed the first lead on a Trey Mancini solo shot in the top of the first, Crawford’s knock evened the score. In the second, Hanser Alberto’s two-out RBI double again gave the Orioles a one-run lead, but Omar Narvaez crossed on a fielder’s choice for Seattle to again square things up at 2-2.





Then came the third, when the Mariners sent 13 batters to the plate, scored eight more runs, and kept the bases loaded for much of the marathon inning.

Smith walked to lead off the inning, and Crawford promptly singled him to third. Domingo Santana’s soft single that scored Smith eventually became the game-winning run. Crawford scored on a Narvaez sacrifice fly before Austin Nola notched his first big-league RBI on a single back up the middle that scored Santana.

Mac Williamson was later hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, plating Daniel Vogelbach, who was the only Mariners player to go hitless, but did record a pair of walks. Then, a Gordon single scored Seager as Seattle continued to carousel runners around the bases.

In his second plate appearance of the inning, Smith singled to score Nola, and Crawford recorded his third hit of the game on an RBI single that scored Williamson and Gordon to make it 10-2.

The barrage of run support helped even out another shaky start by rookie Yusei Kikuchi, who allowed three earned runs on five hits in six complete innings. He walked five, struck out three, threw a wild pitch and allowed the one Mancini homer in the first on 94 pitches.

Baltimore quickly ticked Kikuchi’s pitch count up to 48 in the first two innings. He logged all five of his walks in the first two frames, faced 12 batters and recorded a balk in the second before eventually striking out Pedro Severino on three pitches to end the threat.

His final for innings were smoother, after the Mariners had built the comfortable lead, though he did allow the Orioles to scratch across one more run in the sixth on a fielder’s choice.

The Mariners tacked on two more runs in the fourth on Mac Williamson’s fourth homer of the season, and one in the eighth on a sac fly by Crawford that scored Williamson to make it 13-3.

Baltimore didn’t score again after Kikuchi’s exit. Making his Mariners debut, Matt Carasiti allowed a double in the seventh, but struck out the side. Mike Wright closed the final two innings in his first appearance since returning from Triple-A Tacoma, recording a pair of strikeouts.