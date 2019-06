Seattle Mariners ‘From the first hitter of the ballgame they were on him,’ says Servais of Kikuchi June 20, 2019 08:27 PM

Mariners manager Scott Servais offers his take on struggling Seattle rookie Yusei Kikuchi, and the Mariners, who managed six hits in a lopsided 9-0 shutout loss to the Royals Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park.