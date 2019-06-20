Moving to right field helps get Mariners Santana back on the right track at the plate

Domingo Santana celebrates a home run in the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Domingo Santana hit a pair of home runs during a win over Kansas City earlier this week. The first, a three-run blast to left center in the first inning, eventually turned out to be the game-winner, giving the Mariners a three-run lead they never lost.





The two long balls Santana hit brought his season total to 15 entering Thursday’s series opener against the Orioles, which ranks tied for second in the club with Mitch Haniger. Only Daniel Vogelbach (18) has more homers. And, like others, Vogelbach is impressed with his teammate’s approach at the plate.

“He puts the ball in play,” Vogelbach said. “Not really any pitch you can just kind of get ahead with him. He puts the barrel on the ball, and he’s a tough out every time he goes up there.”

Since moving defensively from left field — where his nine errors led all MLB outfielders — to right two weeks ago, there has been a notable uptick in what Santana has been able to do at the plate.

“I’ve played there throughout my whole career,” Santana said. “I just feel a little bit more comfortable over there. But, at the same time, I was getting used to left. I’m just trying to be ready to play wherever they put me.”

He was already one of Seattle’s most reliable hitters, slashing at .263/.332/.453 through 60 games in left field, but since moving to a more familiar role in right, he’s posted a .339/.364/.597 line in 14 games, launched five homers, and collected 12 of his club-leading 54 RBIs. His RBI total trails only Angels slugger Mike Trout in the American League.

Santana has appeared especially locked in since the move, but is focused on continuing to produce consistent results.

“I’ve just got to take it each day,” Santana said. “It’s a long season. I’ve got to keep racking them up.”

Defensively, Santana has played error-free in 136 innings in right field, where he spent significant time while with Milwaukee, since the switch.

“Domingo continues to work at his defense as much as anybody we have out there,” Servais said. “He’s taking it very seriously, even though he got off to a bad start in the season. But, I think it’s been better. He certainly looks more comfortable making the plays he needs to make.”

The second homer against Kansas City triggered plenty of attention. It was the ninth opposite-field home run the right-handed batting Santana has hit this season. Seven of those nine have been crushed to nearly identical locations in right center.

“That is where his power is, to right center field,” Servais said. “He hits the ball there, it just stays in the air. The carry he gets on the ball is really unique. You don’t see many right-handed hitters be able to do that, especially in this ballpark. He’s got more than a handful of them to right center this year.

“That is his power stroke. He’s out there in batting practice every day. I throw to him every day. You see where he likes the ball, and when he gets through the ball there, it’s got natural loft and lift out to right center. It’s hard to do.”

KIKUCHI SEARCHING

After struggling through another start earlier this week, Japanese rookie left-hander Yusei Kikuchi is looking to bounce back as he continues to navigate his first season in the majors.

Kikuchi made a solid impression through the first several weeks of the season, but has recorded losses in four of his past five starts, and has allowed 23 earned runs in his past 20 innings, with opponents hitting .440 during that stretch.

“He has been a pro for a long time, but he’s a rookie here in this league, and it’s different … with the quality of players, the depth of lineups, the power in the lineups, just how you use your pitches, to what you do in between starts,” Servais said. “Everything gets shifted, changed up a little bit. He’s still searching to find the right recipe to be consistent.”





Servais said Kikuchi has shown maturity in handling the transition, but said Kikuchi is frustrated by the string of troublesome starts and “wears it as hard as any pitcher that we have.”

“He’s not letting anybody down,” Servais said. “It’s a hard game. Some nights he’s been really good, others he’s struggled. He does probably take it to heart a little bit more than he should. There’s only so much he can do. The effort is there. It’s not a question of him working hard or getting after it, anything like that. The effort is definitely there.”

INJURY UPDATES

▪ Reliever Austin Adams, who is not on the injured list, but has missed some time with a neck issue, was scheduled to play catch Thursday, but questionable for the game. He’s been considered a candidate for making regular appearances as the Mariners’ opener — which the club has been using twice per rotation cycle lately — but was not available in that capacity against the Orioles. Tayler Scott instead opened for the second time this season.

▪ Outfielder Mitch Haniger (ruptured testicle) is continuing on with light activity and weight room workouts, but is not jogging yet. “As soon as Haniger can run he’ll have a bat in his hand, and he’ll want to get some swings in,” Servais said. “We just have to be patient on that one.” Servais still hopes to have him back before the All-Star break, but said the injury was more serious than the club originally anticipated.

▪ Outfielder Braden Bishop (lacerated spleen) is at least 10 days away, if not longer, from being cleared to resume physical activity.

▪ Reliever Connor Sadzeck (elbow) is expected to start throwing again this week, while closer Hunter Strickland (lat) could start playing catch later this weekend or early next week. Reliever Brandon Brennan (shoulder) is 4-5 days away from resuming throwing.

MINOR DETAILS

▪ Mariners No. 14 prospect Jake Fraley was promoted to Triple-A Tacoma from Double-A Arkansas, and reported to the Rainiers on Thursday. The 24-year-old outfielder was the Texas League Player of the Month in May, and was slashing at .313/.386/.539 in 61 games with the Travelers with 15 doubles, two triples, 11 homers, 47 RBIs, 23 walks and 16 stolen bases. He hit safely in 44 games.

▪ Rookie right-hander Erik Swanson, who made a handful of starts and a relief appearance with Seattle earlier this season, has returned to Tacoma’s pitching staff after a hamstring injury briefly sent him to the IL. He threw a scoreless sixth inning with a walk and two strikeouts for the Rainiers on Tuesday.

▪ Tacoma designated hitter Robert Perez Jr., an 18-year-old from Venezuala playing his first season in the United States, hit an inside-the-park home run Tuesday on a line drive to center that trickled to the wall.