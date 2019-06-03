Did the opener approach work? Sort of, but Mariners drop first game to Astros

Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman (2) crosses the plate to score on a fielder’s choice ball hit by Yuli Gurriel after Seattle Mariners catcher Omar Narvaez, right, was out of position for the throw home by Mariners’ shortstop Dylan Moore during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 3, 2019, in Seattle. AP

As shaky as their starting rotation has been recently, the Seattle Mariners tried something new in the first inning Monday night, running out a true opener for the first time this season. Whether or not that plan worked depends on perspective.

Since April 27, Seattle’s starters had compiled a dreadful 6.78 ERA, which was the worst in the American League entering the day. And, in recent weeks, the innings the Mariners have squeezed out of their starters have been frustratingly few.





The idea with the opener was for the Mariners to give the opposing team, in this case the Houston Astros in their series opener at T-Mobile Park, a different look at the beginning of the game. Maybe this would keep their opponent off-balance, and allow the Mariners to get their regular starters deeper into games, manage pitch counts, and avoid some first-inning slip-ups.

Wade LeBlanc, who entered the game in the second inning, did match a career-high, working eight complete innings on an efficient 89 pitches. He allowed a season-low one earned run on three hits, struck out two and walked one. Looking at it that way, using an opener was effective, and something the Mariners should consider trying again.

But, for an opener to truly benefit a club that has descended to a 25-38 record so quickly the past seven weeks, he can’t give up three decisive runs in the first inning. And, that’s what happened against Houston, leading directly to a 4-2 loss.

“I would consider doing it again, no question,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “It has a little bit of a different feel to the ballgame, but as far as it working, certainly you want to throw a zero up there in the first inning. That didn’t happen, but we got a lot of our follower tonight. I’ll take that every time out.”

Reliever Cory Gearrin got the opener nod, making the first start of his professional career, which started in 2007. Despite becoming one of Seattle’s more consistent bullpen arms the past month, Gearrin dug the Mariners an early hole in his one-inning outing.

After quickly recording the first out, walked Alex Bregman, then allowed a triple to Josh Reddick, which got behind center fielder Mallex Smith, the next at-bat. Yuli Gurriel plated Reddick with a grounder to short, and Robinson Chirinos cracked a solo homer to left to make it 3-0.

Smith and Edwin Encarnacion each launched solo home runs in the third, to cut the lead to 3-2, but Seattle only put two runners in scoring position during the final six frames, and couldn’t push either of them across.





LeBlanc retired the Astros in order in six of his eight frames, including the eighth and ninth innings, but the Astros added one more run in the sixth on another Seattle defensive miscue. Alex Bregman knocked a one-out double, and advanced to third on a single the next at-bat. He then scored on a fielder’s choice when shortstop Dylan Moore threw home after Omar Narvaez had vacated the plate.