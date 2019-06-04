Seattle Mariners

Mariners draft tracker: Seattle puts premium on pitching on Day 1

A baseball is picked up during the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Houston Astros in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Between Monday and Wednesday this week, the Seattle Mariners, with 41 picks, will cycle through 40 rounds of the 2019 MLB Draft. Here’s a list of who they picked in each round, what these players offer the organization, and what director of amateur scouting Scott Hunter had to say.

Seattle Mariners director of amateur scouting Scott Hunter discusses George Kirby, who the organization selected with the No. 20 pick in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft on Monday, June 3, 2019 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash.

RHP George Kirby, Elon University (Round 1, No. 20 overall): The Mariners view the 6-foot-5, 205-pounder as a “true four-pitch mix guy.” The 21-year-old has a fastball that can touch 98 mph, and three secondary pitches in his slider, curveball and changup that can keep hitters off-balance. Kirby posted an 8-2 record and 2.75 ERA his junior season at Elon, and limited opponents to a .221 batting average. Perhaps most impressively, he struck out 107 batters, and walked just six in 88 1/3 innings.

Hunter: “We’re obviously very excited to add a college pitcher that we felt was one of the top four or five arms in the country. He fits everything we value here. ... Adding pitching last year with Logan Gilbert, George Kirby’s going to come in and add to that depth of our organization, which we’re trying to build on.”

LHP Brandon Williamson, TCU (2, 59): Williamson is a 6-6, 210-pounder with a three-pitch mix, and his fastball — which can reach the mid-90s — and his slider might be his best offerings. He posted a 4-5 record and 4.19 ERA in 16 starts with TCU this season. He struck out 89 batters and walked 36 in 77 1/3 innings. The 21-year-old previously pitched two seasons at North Iowa Area Community College, finishing 12-5 with a 3.44 ERA. He has recovered well from surgery to repair the labrum in both hips, Hunter said, and is a native of Welcome, Minn.

Hunter: “Brandon Williamson was a junior college transfer into TCU and has really come on as of late. 6-foot-5, left-handed, three-pitch mix, a lot of strikes, and a little bit of upside with a kid from a cold-weather area.”

Seattle Mariners director of amateur scouting Scott Hunter discusses LHP Brandon William and RHP Isaiah Campbell, who the club selection on the first day of the 2019 MLB Draft on Monday, June 3, 2019 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash.

RHP Isaiah Campbell, Arkansas (CBB, 76): With the CBB pick they gained — along with Edwin Encarnacion — from the Indians this season in exchange for Carlos Santana, the Mariners picked up the 21-year-old power pitcher. Campbell posted an 11-1 record and 2.27 ERA in 16 starts with Arkansas this season, and struck out 108 while walking 19 in 103 innings. His fastball can reach the mid-to-upper 90s, and his slider and splitter are his best secondary offerings.

Hunter: “Isaiah Campbell another one with a really good track record in the SEC. More strikeouts than anything, tons of strikes. Another big, physical right-handed pitcher that we really see could be an innings-eater at the next level.”

