Backup catcher Murphy comes up clutch, Bruce hits homer No. 300 as Mariners edge Angels

Seattle Mariners’ Tom Murphy is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring a run on a hit by Dylan Moore off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, May 31, 2019, in Seattle. AP

In the games he’s played this season, Seattle Mariners backup catcher Tom Murphy has often showed he can be just as productive as his everyday counterpart. Regular starter Omar Narvaez, as usual, had the night off for a Mike Leake start Friday night, and Murphy again put his worth as part of this catching tandem on display.

He recorded the first hit off Angels starter Tyler Skaggs in the third inning, doubling deep to center on a fly ball that was inches from clearing the wall. He then scored Seattle’s first run of the game on a single Dylan Moore jammed through the infield. And, in his next at-bat, after just missing the first time through, Murphy launched a two-run opposite field homer in the fifth to give Seattle a decisive three-run lead.

Murphy (batting .302) and Narvaez (.287) are one of the better offensive catching duos in the American League, and lead the Mariners in batting average.

The Mariners did enough to hold on in the final frames, breaking out of a three-game skid with a 4-3 win over the Angels at T-Mobile Park. The low-scoring pitching duel between Leake and Skaggs, who each worked through the seventh inning, was a welcome departure from the blowout losses — and less often blowout wins — the Mariners have become so used to in recent weeks.

Leake (4-6, 4.71 ERA), after losing three of his past four starts, and allowing 12 earned runs in his past two, pieced together one of his sharpest outings of the season to notch his first win since mid-May. He retired 17 of the first 19 batters he faced, at one point sitting down nine in a row, and worked seven complete innings allowing just five hits. He struck out two, and did not allow a walk in a quality start.

The Angels produced a base runner with less than two outs just once with Leake on the mound, when Brian Goodwin singled with one out in the seventh. But, Murphy promptly threw him out trying to steal second base. The other two singles Leake allowed each came with two outs, and he retired the next batter on a flyout to end each inning.

Angels slugger Mike Trout and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, who was held out of Thursday night’s matchup against Japanese countryman Yusei Kikuchi, combined for Los Angeles’ only two runs, launching back-to-back two-out homers in the sixth. It was the first time this season the Angels have hit consecutive homers.

Trout’s homer was a no-doubter that crashed off the scoreboard above the Mariners’ bullpen in left center, and traveled 440 feet. It was the 21st homer of Trout’s career at T-Mobile Park. He’s hit more homers in Seattle than any other opposing ballpark. Ohtani took Leake’s next pitch 362 feet to left to cut Seattle’s lead to 3-2. But, Leake, who cleared 100 pitches for the fifth time this season, then got Kole Calhoun to ground out to first base to end the inning and preserve the lead.

Jay Bruce gave the Mariners some needed insurance in the seventh, sending the 300th home run of his career to straightaway center to push the lead back to two runs. The 417-foot shot came moments after he nearly pulled a ball over the right-field fence, but it was just foul. Four innings earlier, he sent a warning-track shot to center. When Bruce returned to the dugout after the solo shot in the seventh, he was greeted with hugs from teammates.

Celebrations, though, were short-lived. Three different relievers appeared in the eighth, and the Mariners nearly lost the lead they’d carried for four innings. Austin Adams recorded two outs in the frame, but also walked two batters. Mariners manager Scott Servais called lefty Jesse Biddle in to face the left-handed hitting Ohtani. But, Ohtani took advantage of the matchup, and singled to left to score another run and make it 4-3. Biddle then walked Kole Calhoun, loading the bases.

Servais signaled to the bullpen to grab right-hander Anthony Bass, again going for a favorable matchup, with right-handed hitter Jonathan Lucroy coming up. Lucroy looped a shallow fly ball that appeared it would drop in left, but Domingo Santana, who has often struggled with positioning this season, got a good enough jump to make the catch and end the jam.

Bass returned for the ninth, and opened the inning by striking out Goodwin. Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager then made a charging play on David Fletcher’s soft ground ball, and narrowly tossed him out at first. Bass then struck out Jared Walsh on a full count to secure his first save of the season.

Skaggs (4-5, 4.50) recorded the loss despite working seven impressive innings, and striking out eight. He hadn’t lost to the Mariners since 2016.