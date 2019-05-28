Gonzales drops 5th loss of month, Crawford injured, Rangers tag Mariners with double-digit runs again

Texas Rangers’ Shin-Soo Choo, second from right, scores a run after he stole third base and advanced on a throwing error by Seattle Mariners catcher Omar Narvaez, right, on the pick-off attempt, during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

Marco Gonzales won five games between March and April without recording a loss. But, he will end the month of May with an even record, after dropping five losses without notching a win.

His final start of the month, and second-shortest of the season, was his toughest. Gonzales (5-5, 3.96 ERA) allowed a season-high eight runs (and season-high six earned) in four-plus innings Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park. He left partway through a disastrous seven-run fifth inning, during which Texas sent 10 batters to the plate, without recording an out. Seattle dropped the forgettable loss, 11-4.

The trouble started for Gonzales in the opening frame, and he never quite regrouped, serving up eight hits, just one shy of his season-high allowed. Shin-Soo Choo and Hunter Pence each singled in the first, and after completing a double steal, both scored on catcher Omar Narvaez’s errant throw to third base, which skipped past Kyle Seager.

Narvaez leads American League catchers with five errors this season. The Mariners (24-33) continue to add to their MLB-leading total, which is now at 60 in 57 games.

Gonzales pitched two scoreless frames in the second and third, but Texas continued to string together hits the next two innings. Six of the Rangers’ nine starters recorded at least one hit off of Gonzales, who allows more than six to opposing teams on average.

Joey Gallo opened the fourth by ripping a liner to right — which second baseman Shed Long nearly snagged — before Nomar Marzara cranked an 0-2 fastball over the center field wall to make it 4-0. Gonzales retired the next three in order, but the Rangers again jumped on him in the fifth.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa opened the inning with a double, Choo singled, and Gonzales hit Elvis Andrus with a pitch to load the bases. Pence finally broke the game open with a double to left center that scored two. Gonzales was pulled at that point, after throwing 80 pitches, but was tagged with two more runs when Asdrubel Cabrera singled off reliever Brandon Brennan, pushing across Andrus and Pence. The eight runs Gonzales allowed matched a career-high.

Brennan, who has been one of Seattle’s more consistent reliever, recorded two outs in the fifth before Ronald Guzman launched a three-run homer to right center to push Texas’ lead far out of reach at 11-0. In four of the nine games the Mariners have played against Texas this season, the Rangers have tallied double-digit runs.

Rangers opener Jesse Chavez struck out the side in a scoreless first inning before Adrian Sampson, a Skyline High School product, took over in the second. Sampson (3-3, 4.53) pitched into the seventh, allowing three runs (all earned) on eight hits, while striking out six and walking one on 97 pitches. He recorded his third consecutive win, and second in the past week against the Mariners.

Seattle out-hit Texas, 12-11, but scored its four runs after the Rangers had already built their 11-run cushion. Jay Bruce singled to lead off the fifth, J.P. Crawford doubled, and Mallex Smith — who finished 3-for-5 and made a pair of impressive catches in center — drove in both with a one-out double off the wall in left center. Crawford singled in another run in the sixth.

Rookie Shed Long recorded his first major league RBI with a single in the eighth that scored Narvaez, and pushed his hitting streak to six games. But, on a two-out infield single by Smith in the next at-bat, Long overshot second base, causing Crawford to start inching toward home to try to avoid a rundown.

Crawford switched directions to go back to third when Cabrera started chasing Long back to second, but Cabrera beat Crawford back to the bag, and Seattle’s up-and-coming shortstop appeared to turn his left ankle trying to avoid the tag. He was helped off the field and replaced by Tim Beckham at short in the ninth.

ON TAP

Mariners lefty Wade LeBlanc (2-2, 7.33) is scheduled to oppose Texas lefty Drew Smyly (1-3, 6.15) in Wednesday’s series finale. Game time is 12:40 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Root Sports Northwest and 710 ESPN radio.