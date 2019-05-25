At long last, Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager reactivated from 60-day IL

Kyle Seager smiles after reaching base. The Tacoma Rainiers played the Fresno Grizzlies in a Minor League baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Seattle Mariners veteran third baseman Kyle Seager will begin his 2019 season Saturday afternoon in Oakland, playing third and batting sixth.

The Mariners reactivated Seager from the 60-day injured list Saturday morning after an extended stay on his first-ever trip to the IL.

Days before the Mariners wrapped up their spring training in March, Seager dove for a ball down the third-base line in a game against the Chicago Cubs and landed awkwardly.

Five days later, the injury was serious enough to require surgery to repair a tendon in his left hand. He was placed on the 10-day IL for the first time in his MLB career, and later transferred to the 60-day IL. He missed his first Opening Day start with the Mariners after six consecutive starts at third base from 2013-18.

“I physically feel good, and physically ready to roll,” Seager said earlier this week while on rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma. “I’ve been waiting for a while now. This is my first time on the (IL), so it’s been an adjustment. It’s been good getting to soak up a bunch of family time, that’s definitely been a positive you take out of this. But, I’m ready to get back out there, and get back to competing.”

Rookie utility player Dylan Moore was optioned to Tacoma to make room for Seager on the active roster, while right-handed reliever Sam Tuivailala, who is currently rehabbing from an Achilles injury with the Rainiers, was transferred to the 60-day IL in a retroactive move.