Kikuchi quality again, Mariners launch 3 homers to snap losing streak against Twins

Seattle Mariners’ J.P. Crawford, left greets Mitch Haniger after scoring on Haniger’s two-run home run on a pitch from Minnesota Twins’ Kyle Gibson during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Seattle. AP

Mitch Haniger, Daniel Vogelbach and Edwin Encarnacion each homered as the Seattle Mariners snapped a three-game losing streak against Minnesota with a 7-4 win Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Park.

After the Mariners (23-26) dropped the first three games of the series by a combined score of 36-11, they limited the Twins to a series-low three runs in the finale, and leave for Texas with a 3-3 split in the homestand.

Encarnacion’s three-run shot off Minnesota reliever Trevor May in the seventh provided a floundering Seattle bullpen with enough cushion to close out the win, and avoid a series sweep. After Haniger and Vogelbach drew back-to-back walks with two outs in the inning, Encarnacion crushed May’s 2-2 curveball to center, pushing the Mariner’s lead to four runs.

Encarnacion is tied with Vogelbach with a team-leading 13 home runs this season, which also ranks tied for third in the American League.

Two innings earlier, the Mariners took the lead for good on back-to-back homers by Haniger and Vogelbach. Shorstop J.P. Crawford led off the inning with a double, and Haniger knocked him in on a two-out, two-run homer to center. Haniger’s homer was his 12th of the season, and tied the game at 3-3.

Vogelbach promptly followed with a solo shot to right center to give the Mariners the lead. Vogelbach hit safely in five of the six games he played in during the homestand, including homering in four of the five games.

The Mariners have scored 137 of their 258 runs this season via the long ball, and are 16-8 in games when they hit three or more homers.

Seattle tagged Minnesota starter Kyle Gibson (4-2, 4.47 ERA) with four runs (all earned) and his second loss of the season. Gibson allowed the four runs on nine hits, while striking out six. Five of Seattle’s starters recorded at least one hit off Gibson.

The Mariners broke a scoreless tie in the third inning with back-to-back doubles by Encarnacion and Domingo Santana, but the Twins immediately rallied with a three-run fifth.

Luis Arraez and Byron Buxton both walked to open the inning before Jorge Polanco hit a bunt single, and a throwing error on Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi allowed a run to score. The Twins scored twice more on a fielder’s choice, and a fielding error by Crawford at short to take a 3-1 lead.

Only one of the three runs Kikuchi (3-1, 3.64) allowed were earned. With the two errors, the Mariners pushed their MLB-leading total to 53.

Kikuchi pitched his fifth consecutive quality start, allowing five hits in six innings of work while striking out six and walking two.

Mariners reliever Brandon Brennan pitched two scoreless frames in relief. Roenis Elias worked into some traffic in the ninth, allowing another Twins run, but ended the threat without further damage.

ON TAP

The Mariners begin a six-game road trip with a three-game series against Texas on Monday. Right-hander Mike Leake (3-4, 4.00) is scheduled to oppose Rangers lefty Mike Minor (4-3, 2.61).

Seattle has not yet named a starter for Tuesday night’s game. Rookie right-hander Erik Swanson, who previously filled that rotation spot, was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma last week after piling up a 1-5 record and 7.98 ERA in six starts.