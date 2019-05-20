Mariners road preview: Texas, Oakland on deck as M’s try to preserve winning road record

Texas Rangers’ Joey Gallo is congratulated by third base coach Tony Beasley after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday May 1, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. AP

The Seattle Mariners (23-26) enjoyed the best record in baseball for much of the first month of the season. But, since April 12, the Mariners have posted the worst stretch in the majors at 10-24.

The club is still clinging to a winning 13-12 record on the road, and neither of the two division opponents it will face in the next week are above .500. Seattle heads to Texas on Monday for a three-game series, then visits Oakland for another three-game set before returning home.

All of the games will be broadcast on television on Root Sports Northwest and radio on 710 ESPN.





MARINERS ROAD PREVIEW

Monday — Opponent: Texas, 5:05 p.m. Pitching probables: Mike Leake (3-4, 4.00 ERA) vs. Mike Minor (4-3, 2.61).

Tuesday — Texas, 5:05 p.m. TBD vs. Lance Lynn (5-3, 4.94).

Wednesday — Texas, 11:05 a.m. Marco Gonzales (5-3, 3.65) vs. Adrian Sampson (1-3, 4.79).

Thursday — Off day.

Friday — Oakland, 7:07 p.m. Wade LeBlanc (2-1, 7.36) vs. Daniel Mengden (1-1, 3.65).

Saturday — Oakland, 1:07 p.m. Yusei Kikuchi (3-1, 3.43) vs. Mike Fiers (3-3, 5.12).

Sunday — Oakland, 1:07 p.m. Leake vs. Brett Anderson (4-3, 4.41).

About the Rangers (21-23): The Mariners split with Texas (2-2) during the first series three weeks ago in Seattle, but got thumped in the final two games, losing 15-1 and then 14-1. The 35 runs the Rangers scored during that four-game set were the most the Mariners had allowed in any series this season, until Minnesota hung 40 on them in four games last weekend. ... Minor and Lynn — both of whom picked up wins against the Mariners the first time around — will pitch the first two games before Seattle gets a look at Skyline High School product Sampson in the series finale. ... Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (hamstring) is on the 10-day IL and will miss the series. He was 8 for 17 with a double, two homers, five RBIs and four walks in the last series against Seattle. ... Despite ranking second in the AL with 60 strikeouts, Joey Gallo is in the top three in home runs (13), walks (32), on-base percentage (.409), slugging percentage (.645) and OPS (1.054).

About the A’s (22-25): Believe it or not, the Mariners do still carry undefeated records against two clubs this season. They swept Kansas City on the road back in April, and they’ve taken four games from the A’s in two separate two-game series. The Mariners are averaging six runs per game against Oakland this season, and are 11-3 against division opponents not named the Houston Astros. ... Seattle is projected to see Fiers for a third time this season in the second game of the upcoming series Saturday. Fiers has allowed six runs on six hits to the Mariners across two starts, while striking out seven and walking five. Anderson is scheduled to make another start against Seattle in Sunday’s finale. The Mariners tagged him with a season-high three home runs during the last meeting. ... DH Khris Davis ranks tied for fifth in the AL in homers (12), but the A’s are a middle-of-the-road AL team in most offensive categories.