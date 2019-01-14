Mariners announce new minor league staff, but familiar face is back in Tacoma

Daren Brown was born in Holdenville, Oklahoma, but at this point he might as well be a Tacoman.
He has won more games managing at Triple-A Tacoma than anyone in club history. He managed the Rainiers to their last Pacific Coast League title in 2010, one year after winning it in 2009. He was even the Seattle Mariners’ interim manager for a couple months after they fired Don Wakamatsu.
Brown, 51, is as familiar with the Rainiers as anybody, and on Monday the Mariners announced he’ll be returning to Tacoma to manage the Triple-A club yet again after he spent the previous three years managing at Double-A Arkansas.
He last managed the Rainiers in 2013 before being called in as the Mariners’ third-base coach under Eric Wedge to fill in while Jeff Datz was undergoing cancer treatment. Brown spent the next two years as the Mariners’ minor-league bunting and base-running coordinator before taking over at Arkansas while Pat Listach took the helm for the Rainiers.
Listach’s contract was not renewed this offseason after four years in Tacoma.
This will be Brown’s 22nd season in the Mariners’ organization and he has 433 wins managing the Rainiers over parts of seven seasons. He was drafted by the Blue Jays in 1989 as a pitcher out of Southeastern Oklahoma State University before joining the Mariners in 2001 to take over at Single-A San Bernardino. He was promoted to manage the Rainiers in 2007.
Brown led the Mariners’ announcement of all their minor-league coaching positions. Lance Painter returns as the Rainiers’ pitching coach and Roy Howell, an AL All-Star with the Blue Jays in 1978, as the hitting coach.
Other notables:
▪ Mitch Canham was promoted from high Single-A Modesto to Double-A Arkansas to take over for Brown there. Canham was born in Richland, grew up in Lake Stevens and was a first-round pick out of Oregon State by the Padres in 2007. He managed Modesto to the California League Championship in 2017.
▪ Dave Berg spent this past year as Triple-A Tacoma’s hitting coach, but now he’ll take over at new Mariners’ Single-A affiliate West Virginia Power as its manager. This is Berg’s third season in the Mariners’ organization after seven years with the Marlins’ player development staff.
▪ Jose Moreno remains as the manager for short-season Single-A Everett for the third consecutive season, though this is his 19th year in the Mariners’ organization.
▪ The Mariners eight-man player-development group will be led by minor league field coordinator Carson Vitale. Their special assistants will include former Mariners players Alvin Davis (ninth year) and Dan Wilson (sixth year), as well as Pete Harnisch (fourth year).
Here’s the Mariners’ full minor-league staffing:
Player Development Coordinators:
Field Coordinator
Carson Vitale
Special Assistant, Player Development
Alvin Davis
Special Assistant, Player Development
Dan Wilson
Special Assignment, Pitching Coach
Pete Harnisch
Pitching Coordinator
Max Weiner*
Hitting Coordinator
Hugh Quattlebaum
Assistant Hitting Coordinator/Catching Coordinator
Tony Arnerich
Coordinator, Latin America Development
Cesar Nicolas
Minor League Video Coordinator
Craig Manning
High Performance Coordinators:
Coordinator, Minor League Medical/Athletic Training
John Walker
Coordinator, Minor League Rehabilitation
Michael Feliciano
Coordinator, Performance Specialist
Rob Fumagali
Asst. Coordinator, Performance Specialist
Aaron Reis
Peak Performance Coach
Jimmy VanOstrand
Peak Performance Coach
David Franco
Peak Performance Coach
Adam Bernero*
Rehab Coach
Moises Hernandez
Athlete Monitoring
Dan Adams
Pitching Strategist
Trent Blank*
Pitching Strategist
Forrest Herrmann*
Hitting Strategist
Jarret DeHart
Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers:
Manager:
Daren Brown
Pitching Coach:
Lance Painter
Hitting Coach:
Roy Howell
Athletic Trainer:
Tom Newberg
Assistant Athletic Trainer:
Josh DiLoreto
Performance Specialist:
Derek Mendoza
Double-A Arkansas Travelers:
Manager:
Mitch Canham
Pitching Coach:
Pete Woodworth
Hitting Coach:
Kyle Wilson*
Athletic Trainer:
B.J. Downie
Performance Specialist:
Michael Apodaca
High Single-A Modesto Nuts:
Manager:
Denny Hocking
Pitching Coach:
Rob Marcello*
Hitting Coach:
Jose Umbria
Athletic Trainer:
Taylor Bennett
Performance Specialist:
Michael Sadler
Single-A West Virginia Power:
Manager:
Dave Berg
Pitching Coach:
Alon Leichman
Hitting Coach:
Eric Farris
Athletic Trainer:
Josh Gallagher
Performance Specialist:
Kevin Childs
Short Season Single-A Everett AquaSox:
Manager:
Jose Moreno
Pitching Coach:
Ari Ronick*
Hitting Coach:
Joe Thurston
Athletic Trainer:
Amanda Lee*
Performance Specialist:
Alexander Pons
Rookie Peoria Mariners:
Manager:
Zac Livingston
Pitching Coach:
Yoel Monzon
Hitting Coach:
Connor Dawson*
Athletic Trainer:
Randy Roetter
Performance Specialist:
Andy Lyon
Minor League Equipment Manager:
Isaac Ruiz
Asst. MiL Equipment Manager:
Martin Nelson
Dominican Academy:
Director of Dominican Admin.
Martin Valerio
Asst. Baseball Operations (DR)
Luis Matias
Academic Advisor
Walkyria Torres
Manager:
Austin Knight
Pitching Coach:
Jose Amancio
Hitting Coach:
David Flores
Coach:
Andy Bissell*
Coach:
Luis Caballero
Athletic Trainer:
Bladimir Frias
Athletic Trainer:
Jorge Rodriguez*
Performance Specialist:
George Drullard
Performance Specialist:
Jose Rosa
*First year in organization
