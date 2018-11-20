Adrian Beltre announces retirement; here’s some of his most entertaining moments

Early Tuesday morning, Adrian Beltre announced his retirement from baseball after a 21-year career that included a five-year stint with the Seattle Mariners.
During Beltre’s career he hit 477 home runs, drove in over 1,700 RBI, collected over 3,000 hits and won five Gold Gloves at third base. His place in Cooperstown seems assured.
As good as he was as a player, Beltre has provided sports fans with plenty of laughs. Here’s some of Beltre’s best moments.
It’s amazing what you can find on the internet. Like, here’s every Adrian Beltre ejection.
You know you’ve made an impact on the game if you’ve got your own personal supercut worth of hilarious moments.
Here’s one of his famous incidents while with the Seattle Mariners.
Checking with the umpire himself to see if he went around. pic.twitter.com/XeeAspNx2c— M.S. Burton (@frommsb) November 20, 2018
