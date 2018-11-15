New ballpark name, who this? According to reports, T-Mobile has bought the naming rights to Mariners ballpark

When Mariners fans come to the ballpark in 2019, there will be a new name adorning the downtown Seattle ballpark.
Sources tell Forbes.com that Safeco Field will be renamed T-Mobile Field starting in the 2019 season. The rights will cost about $3 million dollars annually.
In 2017 it was announced that Safeco Insurance would no longer carry the naming rights of the stadium after the 2018 season and stadium signage had began to come down at the beginning of November.
According to TNT’s TJ Cotterill, the Mariners cannot confirm that T-Mobile has acquired the naming rights. TJ has also been told that the team will not announce the deal before finalizing a ballpark lease agreement.
We will update the story as is continues to develop.
Comments