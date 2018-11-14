Mariners, Lorena Martin now in wait-and-see mode as MLB investigates allegations

For Lorena Martin and her former employer, the Seattle Mariners, it’s now a matter of waiting.
A lot of questions, but a lot of waiting.
An MLB statement released on Tuesday said it has launched an investigation into Martin’s public accusations of racism and gender discrimination against the Mariners, and specifically against general manager Jerry Dipoto, manager Scott Servais and director of player development Andy McKay.
I contacted MLB staff Wednesday searching for some more details of the investigation, specifically who is leading it, if it started, their anticipated timeline, whether the Mariners launched their own internal investigation and whether Dipoto, Servais and McKay are permitted to continue doing their jobs while the investigation is taking place.
MLB does have a department of investigations, but a spokesperson said MLB did not have anything more to add beyond its statement from Tuesday:
“MLB is aware of the allegations made by a former employee of the Seattle Mariners regarding the conduct of Club employees,” it read. “Consistent with our policies, we are investigating the allegations.”
Martin told me Monday that she has emails proving the Mariners breached her contract, but said she wanted to speak to her attorney first before sending them. She is seeking wrongful termination.
Martin also said that she reported these encounters with Dipoto, Servais and McKay to “multiple staff members and if subpoenaed will vouch for it.”
Martin had not responded to multiple attempts to reach out for follow-up on Tuesday and Wednesday. She did tell Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that she had been advised against continuing to speak to the media, adding “when ready I will show proof.”
Tim Hevly, the Mariners vice president of communications, told The News Tribune on Monday night that in at least one of the instances Martin spoke of there were others in the room who could confirm that the stories did not happen as Martin related. But when asked if those corroborating sources could be made available, he declined.
So both sides say they have others who can verify their accounts, but none have been made available.
Martin posted complaints about Dipoto, Servais and McKay to Instagram and Twitter on Monday. Later that night she told me in a phone interview that Dipoto in a January meeting with Martin and McKay in his suite at Safeco Field called her a “cocky Latina” and later McKay called Dominican players lazy and stupid and said the same about Martin.
She said that a few months later at the Mariners’ spring training complex in Peoria, Arizona, that Servais commented that you don’t see Latino catcher or managers because “they aren’t bright enough. They are dumb.” And he didn’t allow her in some clubhouse meetings with players during spring training, telling her it was because she is a woman.
Martin also recalled Dipoto repeatedly punching a whiteboard in front of her and Servais scolding her over what she thought was a harmless joke in her introductory meeting with players.
The Mariners have called her stories fabricated, ludicrous and categorically denied that any member of its management or coaching staff made racist remarks regarding any players or staff.
Along those lines, Manny Acta, the Mariners’ bench coach who is from the Dominican Republic, strongly defended Servais, Dipoto and McKay in a phone call with The Seattle Times on Wednesday. He said that in his three years coaching with Servais in the Mariners’ dugout that he has never seen signs of the behavior alleged by Martin.
Acta is a former manager of the Indians and Nationals. He also noted how Mariners batting practice pitcher Nasusel Cabrera and bullpen catcher Fleming Baez are both Dominicans and part of Servais’ staff. Edgar Martinez, who recently transitioned from hitting coach to organizational hitting instructor, is from Puerto Rico.
Acta, who said he’s known Servais since 1989 when they were rooming on the road in the minor leagues, also talked about how Servais has made more than 40 trips to the Dominican Republic in his career and how he’s annually met with some of his players, such as Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz and Jean Segura, in the Dominican Republic over his offseasons with the Mariners.
“I have been in all those meetings, even closed-door meetings, and I’ve never heard those types of comments and would not tolerate that,” Acta said. “I haven’t heard any negative comments about minorities.”
The Mariners hired Martin on Nov. 1 as their director of high performance, making her the only woman leading a department in the Mariners’ front office. Dipoto said at the time that he spent almost a year working to create the position and find the right person and lauded Martin for her glowing resume. She previously worked for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Comments