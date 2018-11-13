Mariners parting with third-base coach Scott Brosius, appear to have his replacment

The Seattle Mariners’ coaching staff shakeup continues.
Scott Brosius will not return as their third-base coach, according to multiple reports, after joining the big-league club in 2017 from Triple-A Tacoma as the Rainiers’ hitting coach.
The Mariners had not yet officially announced the decision.
This come after the Mariners did not extend another contract to pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. and after Edgar Martinez requested to a role change from hitting coach. He’s now the club’s organizational hitting instructor.
But it seems the Mariners already have their replacement for Acta. Marlins infield coach Perry Hill had his bio on his Twitter profile that read “Seattle Mariners-infield coach.”
And Dee Gordon, who was the Marlins’ Gold Glove second baseman when he was coached by Hill from 2015-17, posted a photo on his Instagram with him standing next to Hill in a Marlins uniform.
“Back together,” Gordon wrote as the caption.
Earlier this year Mariners bench coach Manny Acta raved to The News Tribune about Hill’s infield work in Miami with Gordon, and he attributed their confidence in Gordon’s transition from center field back to second base (after Robinson Cano was suspended) to Gordon’s previous work with Hill.
Hill spent the past 12 seasons with the Marlins, including the past six years as their first-base coach while overseeing infielders.
The Mariners also replaced Stottlemyre last week by hiring Paul Davis from the St. Louis Cardinals. They have not announced a new hitting coach.
Brosius, 52, coached at Linfield College, his alma mater, in Oregon and led the team to a NCAA Division III national championship and reached the finals back-to-back seasons with a return trip in 2014. Before that he played 11 seasons between the Athletics and Yankees. He made his major league debut against the Mariners.
