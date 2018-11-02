Mariners continue roster remake. Pitchers Ramirez, Vincent are now free agents

The Seattle Mariners outrighted two pitchers off their 40-man roster and both have elected to become free agents.
One is right-handed starter Erasmo Ramirez and the other is bullpen staple Nick Vincent.
Both were arbitration eligible again this offseason, with Ramirez making $4.2 million this season and Vincent made $2.8 million. Both were under club control until 2020 but the Mariners clearly believe they can spend that money elsewhere this offseason.
The Mariners’ 40-man roster is now at 33 players.
Ramirez went 2-4 with a 6.50 ERA in 10 starts for the Mariners this past season, with his season shortened by two trips to the disabled with a strained lat muscle and right Teres Major strain.
Ramirez returned to the Mariners in 2017 following a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. In 11 starts with Seattle he had a 3.92 ERA, giving him a shot to open in the Mariners’ rotation out of spring training this year before his lat injury.
Vincent, 32, had a 3.99 ERA in 62 appearances this past season and made one start as an “opener.” He had 15 holds for the third consecutive season, making him one of 15 pitchers in baseball with at least that many each season 2016.
Before that he spent seven seasons with the Padres.
The Mariners’ remaining arbitration-eligible players are relievers Alex Colome, Roenis Elias, starter James Paxton and catchers Mike Zunino and Chris Herrmann.
