Edwin Diaz saves 57th game, but no soccer skills?

Mariners closer Edwin Diaz saved his 57 game and earned his 300th career strikeout in a 4-1 win over the Rangers. Only one closer in MLB history has more saves than Diaz in a season, and that was Francisco Rodriguez in 2008 with 62 saves.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Tri-City Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service