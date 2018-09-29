Mariners’ Paxton finishes career-best season on a high note, but can he take leap to elite?

James Paxton struck out Jurickson Profar swinging to lead off the game. And why not? Just get that strikeout out of the way quickly.
That was Paxton’s 200th strikeout of the season and his first of nine in the final start of the season for the Seattle Mariners’ left-handed ace. He exited after allowing one run in six innings against the Texas Rangers to get his season total to 160 1/3 innings pitched – another goal of his.
It’s a really good season for Paxton, certainly filled with big strikeout games (remember when he fanned 16 against the Angels?) and even his first career no-hitter.
But great? Elite? He’d admit 2018 wasn’t there, not to the level he and the Mariners were expecting based on how much work he put in this offseason and how well things went for him the first three months of the season.
Flaring injuries like back spasms near the All-Star break, a forearm contusion thanks to a smoked comebacker off his throwing arm and then, if his injury history wasn’t crazy enough, getting pneumonia certainly impacted that.
All in all, Paxton still ends his season with a career-high 208 strikeouts, career-high 160 1/3 innings pitched in a career-high 28 starts, and a 3.76 ERA after allowing one run in six innings in a 4-1 Mariners win over the Rangers on Saturday at Safeco Field in their second-to-last game of the season.
The Mariners (88-73) wrap 2018 up in a 12:10 p.m. finale against the Rangers Sunday at Safeco Field.
The thought around the organization is Paxton can build even further off of this for next season and take that next step to the elite ace the Mariners need, especially with Felix Hernandez completing his career-worst season.
But a three-run lead? Perfect conditions for closer Edwin Diaz.
He got his first save opportunity since Sept. 17 and took advantage, striking out Nomar Mazara, Ryan Rua and Willie Calhoun and stranded the bases loaded on his way to his 57th save of the season.
Diaz, who was hyping up Sounders soccer fans at CenturyLink Field earlier in the day, tied Bobby Thigpen for second-most saves in a single-season in MLB history, even if he won’t be able to reach Francisco Rodriguez’s 2008 record of 62 saves.
That game-ending strikeout of Calhoun with the bases loaded was also strikeout No. 300 for Diaz’s career.
The Mariners caught a break in the fifth inning.
Daniel Vogelbach singled and two batters later Dee Gordon grounded back to Rangers pitcher Adrian Sampson in what looked like a potential inning-ending double play ball.
Instead, Sampson threw it into center field for an error and Vogelbach barreled into third base.
Mitch Haniger followed with a line-drive rocket toward the wall in left field and Carlos Tocci extended his arm on the run, leaped and caught the ball while crashing hard into the wall. Vogelbach scored from third for a sacrifice fly and Tocci was down on the warning track in pain. He stayed in the game.
But the Mariners had tied it, 1-1.
They busted through in the seventh when Kyle Seager led off with a rare opposite-field double before Dee Gordon scored him on an RBI triple. Both of them have fractured toes, but they made that work for a 2-1 Mariners lead. It was 4-1 after RBI singles later in the frame from Jean Segura and Robinson Cano.
Let’s get to it. Some takeaways:
Diaz rusty?
Edwin Diaz hadn’t pitched in a save situation since Sept. 17, and this was his first shot since then to tie Bobby Thigpen for the second-most saves in a season in MLB history.
He struck out the first two batters he faced, an error put the bases loaded but he escaped from there to earn his major-league leading 57th save of the season.
He won’t get to Francisco Rodriguez’s 62 saves set in 2008, not with one game remaining in the Mariners season. But this is nine more saves than the previous Mariners record for a season, held by Fernando Rodney.
Fractured friends
Dee Gordon fractured his toe back in May, then Kyle Seager had a similar injury in June and neither have been the same since.
But Seager hit an opposite-field double to lead off the seventh, which was his 36th double of the season. That’s one away from tying his career high of 37 doubles in 2015. He’s also hit 22 home runs.
Of course, that doesn’t excuse what was a career-low .220 batting average for Seager entering Saturday.
Gordon’s triple was his eighth of the season, flashing back to what made him so electric in the first two months of the season for them, when he was batting .302 entering June. It was .353 before the toe.
