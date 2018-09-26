Mariners think Chris Herrmann would be good fit for them next year, too. So why has playing time been so scarce?

Chris Herrmann earned a reward for hitting a walk-off, two-run, pinch-hit home run in the bottom of the 11th inning Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics.
One night after being drenched at home plate by whatever was in the Mariners’ Powerade buckets, he was starting at catcher for just the second time this month.
“I hate extra-innings games,” Herrmann said with a laugh. “I’m sure a lot of people do.”
So, yeah, he was tired of that game.
But it has been a wonder why Herrmann hasn’t played more often. He entered Wednesday batting .250 with a .337 on-base percentage and that homer, his second, was also his second walk-off home run.
Herrmann, released by the Arizona Diamondbacks this spring, was sitting on his couch playing video games when the Mariners signed him to a minor-league contract. His left-handed bat, productive plate appearances and ability to play first base or outfieldi n a pinch could make him a valuable backup catcher next year, as well.
Mariners manager Scott Servais likes the idea of having Herrmann around.
“I think so,” Servais said on if Herrmann has done enough to earn a role next year. “Offensively he’s got power and we’ve seen that and saw that last night. He does a pretty good job of working counts and he’ll find a walk every once in a while which you need to do when you’re not playing every day. He’s always got a pretty good idea of the strike zone. Certainly I’m expecting him to be in the mix when we come back here.”
But in September Herrmann’s had just six at-bats entering Tuesday’s start. The Mariners have often started David Freitas when Mike Zunino is off. Servais said a lot of that is based on matchups and that night’s starting pitcher, but it doesn’t make it less frustrating for Herrmann.
“I haven’t played a whole lot and I’ve been patient – I guess people say patience is a virtue,” Herrmann said. “I’m just trying to make the most of every opportunity I get. I’m not going to hang my head just because I’m not playing. I’m going to be ready to play and I hope that all my coaches and teammates know that, that each and every day I try to stay ready for my next opportunity.
“This situation is tough. I don’t get to play a whole lot and ‘Z’ is our guy. So I’m just trying to do my best to be there whenever he needs aday off or whatever it may be.”
Servais sat down with Herrmann a few times over the past couple of weeks to discuss his work behind the plate. Servais is a former major league catcher, himself.
“Just getting more consistent behind the plate, Servais said about Herrmann’s defense. “I had some good conversations with him the past couple of weeks just kind of identifying things on the pitch framing and pitch calling and things defensively that he’s taken to.”
But a full spring training with the Mariners goes a long way into developing trust with pitchers, and Servais said that could be most beneficial for Herrmann. Since the Mariners added Herrmann to the activer oster, they’ll retain club control over him heading into the spring unless they were to place him on waivers.
“That’s a big deal from a catcher’s standpoint,” Servais said. “Spring training is when you get to know those guys and it’s hard when you get shifted to a new team. A lot of that trust starts to happen in spring training.”
Phelps’ future
David Phelps tore his ulnar collateral ligament on the final pitch of an outing in the final week of Mariners spring training after they acquired him from the Marlins in a trade late in the 2017 season. He was expected to be one of the team’s top relievers.
He’s since spent the duration of the year recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he’s still in the clubhouse every day even though the right-hander will become a free agent after the season.
“First of all – most guys don’t stick around all year,” Servais said. “I think that says a lot about his character and he wanted to be part of the team. It speaks volumes to the type of person he is.
“But seeing him walk around and thinking what could have been as far as helping our bullpen out and carrying and taking over a significant role in that pen – that would have been huge for us.”
But where does that leave Phelps for next season? He played catch on the field at Safeco before Tuesday’s game.
Servais said he hopes Phelps returns.
“I get it, though, it’s the business part of it and they are trying to find the best opportunity and the best deals, but I think he’ll have an opportunity here, so we’ll see what happens. I would love for him to be back with us.”
Scouting director
The Mariners announced Frankie Thon Jr. will take over as the director of international amateur scouting, replacing Tim Kissner.
Thon spent the past two years with the Los Angeles Angels as their assistant international director and international cross checker, scouting players in Latin America and Asia and supervising other scouts. His father, Frankie Thon, is a long time scout and is currently with the Baltimore Orioles.
On tap
Left-hander Marco Gonzales (13-9, 4.12 ERA) starts for the Mariners at 7:10 p.m. Thursday at Safeco Field in the series opener against the Texas Rangers, who will start right-hander Ariel Jurado (4-5, 6.66 ERA). The game will broadcast on Root Sports and 710-AM radio.
Comments