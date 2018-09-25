James Paxton happy with first Mariners start since couch-ridden with pneumonia

James Paxton starts for Mariners against Athletics and allowed two runs on three hits in four innings. He talks about being couch-ridden for three days and the frustration of watching Oakland celebrate a playoff berth.
