Mariners’ Felix Hernandez ‘proud to be an American.’ Becomes U.S. citizen

Mariners right-handed pitcher Felix Hernandez takes the oath of allegiance and becomes a U.S. citizen on Monday, Sept. 24, just outside Seattle. Hernandez was born in Valencia, Venezuela.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Tri-City Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service