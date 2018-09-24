Felix Hernandez becomes U.S. citizen

Felix Hernandez is set to officially become a United States citizen.
The Mariners confirmed the announcement Monday morning, with Hernandez passing his citizenship interview. Hernandez and his wife Sandra were planning to head to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigrations Services building in Seattle to complete the process later in the afternoon.
He was born in Valencia, Venezuela, and now he and Sandra have two children, Mia and Jeremy. They have homes in Miami and Bellevue.
Hernandez four times has competed for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. He also has more wins than any Venezuelan-born pitcher in MLB history, passing former Mariners right-hander Freddy Garcia last year. He currently holds records for most starts, innings and strikeouts among pitchers from Venezuela.
He was signed as a 16-year-old in 2002 by Mariners scouts Bob Engle, Pedro Avila and Emilio Carrasquel before he competed in the Venezuelan Summer League. Then he was in short-season Single-A Everett in 2003,Single-A Inland Empire and Double-A San Antonio in 2004 (when he was the Mariners’ minor league pitcher of the year) and made his major league debut as a 19-year-old in 2005.
Hernandez has been a Mariner his entire 14-year career and has one more year remaining on a seven-year, $175 million contract extension he signed in 2013. He threw the only perfect game in Mariners history on Aug. 15, 2012, against the Rays and he remains the most recent MLB pitcher to toss a perfect game.
Hernandez has been out of the Mariners rotation since Sept. 8,when he exited after four-plus innings against the Yankees because of a right hamstring injury. The 32-year-old is set to make his final start of what has been the worst season of his career on Wednesday in the Mariners’ series finale against the Athletics at Safeco Field.
Hernandez, the two-time American League ERA champion and the AL’s 2010 Cy Young winner, has a career-high 5.46 ERA this season. His previous high ERA for a year was 4.52 in his first full season in 2006 and four years ago itwas a career-low 2.14.
Mariners Power
The Mariners announced a two-year deal with the West Virginia Power on Monday as their Single-A affiliate.
West Virginia replaces the Clinton Lumberkings.
The Power was the Pirates’ affiliate for the past nine seasons and before that has been with the Brewers, Blue Jays, Royals, Reds and Cubs.
This completes agreements with all the Mariners’ minor league affiliates after they agreed to a four-year deal with the Tacoma Rainiers to remain as their Triple-A affiliate and signed a two-year extension with short-season Single-A Everett AquaSox.
The Power play in Charleston, West Virginia, where former Mariners catcher Dan Wilson made his professional debut with the Charleston Wheelers in 1990 after the Cincinnati Reds drafted him in the seventh round in 1990.
So here’s how the Mariners’ minor league affiliates shape up for 2019:
▪ Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers
▪ Double-A Arkansas Travelers
▪ High Single-A Modesto Nuts
▪ Single-A West Virginia Power
▪ Short-season Single-A Everett AquaSox
▪ Rookie Arizona League Mariners
▪ Rookie Dominican Summer League Mariners
