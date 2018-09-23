Final Mariners’ road game of the season ends with a thud in Texas

First the Seattle Mariners officially closed the book on their playoff hopes, that ended with the Oakland Athletics beating the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night.
Now the Mariners can close the book on their 2018 road trips, with the continually pesky Texas Rangers handing them a 6-1 loss on Sunday at Glove Life Park.
It was a breezy day for Wade LeBlanc through five scoreless innings until the Rangers took the lead with a four-run sixth inning, one night after the Mariners blanked the Rangers, 13-0.
But Seattle (85-70) had nothing for offense outside of Guillermo Heredia’s RBI double in the third inning.
So the Mariners finish their season with a 44-37 road record and head home for a seven-game home stand to conclude 2018, starting Monday with the first of three games against the Athletics and then four more games against the Rangers.
The Mariners are 7-8 against Texas (66-89) this year.
And that’s been part of the problem in this second-half slide out of the playoff chase for the Mariners – not beating the teams they should. Case in point: an 0-4 record against the San Diego Padres. They also lost three of four games against the Blue Jays in August, and now another series loss to the Rangers.
Heredia followed his three-hit day on Saturday night with an RBI double to scores Kristopher Negron from first base in the top of the third inning. Negron led off the frame with a single.
Then Heredia reached third on the throw to the plate, but he was stranded there when Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus dived to snag David Freitas’ hard ground ball. Then Jean Segura and Robinson Cano both popped out to end the inning. Mitch Haniger got his first day off since July 6.
LeBlanc cruised through five innings, though he had allowed six hits in those scoreless frames. The Mariners had pitched 14 scoreless innings in hitter-friendly Glove Life Park up to that point after Saturday’s shutout.
Then a rocky sixth inning.
LeBlanc allowed two doubles and a walk with Nomar Mazara’s two-bagger giving the Rangers a 2-1 lead. Robinson Chirinos’ RBI single off of Nick Vincent made it 3-1, with all three runs charged to LeBlanc.
LeBlanc finished with five-plus innings pitched, allowed eight hits, three runs, one walk and he struck out five on 81 pitches.
Let’s get to it. A few takeaways:
Ovation for Beltre
Adrian Beltre walked onto the field for the top of the sixth inning and then, in a classy move by Rangers interim manager Don Wakamatsu, he was removed so he could walk back to the Rangers dugout after a video tribute and standing ovation in what might have been Beltre’s final game of his Hall of Fame career at Glove Life Park.
Beltre has said he’ll decide what he does next year in the offseason. The third baseman is 39 years old (with five Gold Gloves and four All-Star appearances) but has rejuvenated his career since he spent 2005-09 with the Mariners. He went from hitting eight home runs and 27 doubles his final season in Seattle to 28 homers and 49 doubles (the most in the American League) the next season with the Boston Red Sox.
Beltre has spent the past eight seasons with the Rangers and has hit 198 homers (three seasons with at least 30) and has a .305 batting average in that span.
His best season at the plate was the year before he came to the Mariners, hitting 48 home runs, 121 RBI and batting .334 (1.017 OPS) in 2004 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
That’s not Haniger
Kristopher Negron started in right field – so now he’s played in right field, left field, second base, shortstop, third base and designated hitter for the Mariners this year.
But for his first day in right field, the Mariners didn’t really seem to miss Haniger’s stellar defense so much, with Haniger getting a rare day off. Negron threw out Jurickson Profar at second base on a single by Elvis Andrus in the first inning, and then Negron made a difficult lunging catch to end the fifth inning out there, too.
Negron came into the big leagues as a shortstop, so not bad for his first game in right field.
This month has amounted to a try out for the soon-to-be 33-year-old Negron as maybe their utility player for 2019. The Mariners acquired Negron in a late-August trade for cash considerations and sent him to Triple-A Tacoma.
