Felix Hernandez exits with injury, Mariners offense strands bases loaded in another loss to Yankees

Normally witnessing Felix Hernandez walk off a mound after just four innings, after allowing a leadoff home run and then setting two runners on base after back-to-back walks to start his final frame, would pretty much write the book on that Seattle Mariners game.
The Mariners’ near-obsolete offense, again, did that for them.
Hernandez’s final line actually wasn’t all that impacted by what was mostly a struggle of an outing for the 32-year-old, but the Mariners offense mustered little against this New York Yankees pitching for a second consecutive night in a 4-2 loss on Saturday at Safeco Field.
So two days, two major dips in the American League wild card chase. The Oakland Athletics won, again, to push the Mariners (78-64) to 7½ games back with now 20 remaining.
The Yankees (89-53) own the top wild card and now have 11 more wins than Seattle.
The Mariners loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth after Mitch Haniger’s leadoff double, Robinson Cano was hit by a pitch and Nelson Cruz walked. They had one out.
But Dellin Betances struck out Denard Span and Kyle Seager swinging to earn the save, with the Mariners held to four hits in the game.
Seattle’s playoff hopes are down to a miracle at this point, sitting on as many wins as it had all of last season.
The Mariners had three hits entering the ninth inning of this one – a day after just three hits in a shutout loss against Masahiro Tanaka and the Yankees.
Hernandez walked to the mound for the first inning and four pitches into his 27th start of the season (he started 16 games last year) Andrew McCutchen spiked him with a leadoff home run.
Hernandez left a changeup high and McCutchen, the longtime Pittsburgh Pirates star who was traded to the Yankees last month from the Giants, hit his second homer in two days after taking James Paxton deep the day before.
Hernandez scattered five more hits through four innings before walking the first two batters he faced in the fifth, Brett Gardner and McCutchen.
He apparently wasn’t feeling right because he called for a Mariners trainer out of the dugout and soon after he was walking off the mound and Shawn Armstrong was on his way to the field from the bullpen.
It was later announced Hernandez exited with right hamstring tightness. He is day to day.
Tough situation for Armstrong, but he still hasn’t allowed a run since being called up from Triple-A Tacoma. A passed ball advanced the runners to second and third before Giancarlo Stanton hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly. The run was charged to Hernandez and unearned.
McCutchen advanced to third base but was doubled up when Aaron Hicks lined out to Jean Segura at shortstop.
Armstrong would toss one more 1-2-3 inning in the sixth inning.
Hernandez’s final line: Four-plus innings, six hits, two runs (one earned), three walks and two strikeouts on 75 pitches (just 42 for strikes).
But the Mariners were in the game. They just needed some offense.
First, Mike Zunino.
He entered with a .189 season batting average but the Mariners didn’t have a hit until he launched a 436-foot home run to straightaway center field to the base of the batter’s eye.
That’s what Mariners manager Scott Servais said, and what most else would agree with, has been the most frustrating part of Zunino’s struggling season. When he gets contact, there’s a chance for it to leave the ballpark, not just clear the outfield wall. But too often he doesn’t get contact.
There, he definitely did.
So that tied the game until the Mariners trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the sixth.
Kyle Seager entered with a .215 season batting average. He led off with a single before Ben Gamel replaced him at first after a fielder’s choice.
Dee Gordon was teetering on his season average dropping below .270 (he hit .308 with the Marlins last year). But he flared a single with two outs to left field and Gamel, who was at second, charged into home to tie the game back up.
Except the Yankees followed with another home run, this from Austin Romine off of Nick Vincent in the top of the seventh for a 3-2 lead.
Hurt Hernandez
Felix Hernandez recovered after allowing Andrew McCutchen’s leadoff home run and was through four innings in a 1-1 game until calling for a trainer.
He walked Brett Gardner and McCutchen back-to-back to start the inning. It was difficult to tell what was bothering Hernandez until the Mariners later announced Hernandez exited with tightness in his right hamstring.
So he left and Servais called on right-hander Shawn Armstrong out of the bullpen.
Armstrong managed to limit the damage to one unearned run after Mike Zunino’s passed ball and Giancarlo Stanton’s sacrifice fly. But Hernandez finished at four-plus innings, six scattered hits, three walks, two strikeouts and a 2-1 Mariners deficit.
Hernandez’s ERA dropped to 5.46. That remains easily his career high for a season.
Z-bomb
Mike Zunino launched a 436-foot bomb over the center-field wall and to the base of the batter’s eye for the Mariners’ first hit of the game, coming in the bottom of the third inning.
That was his 19th homer of the season and first since Aug. 24 in Arizona. He’s had a hit in four of six games in September.
