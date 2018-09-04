Pregame fight was ugly, but Mariners loss to Orioles got uglier

Of all the ways for the guillotine to fall on this Seattle Mariners season … a season that started so clutch, so electric, so energetic. A season that had their general manager illustrating their team chemistry by saying their players all take the same cab.
Who predicted after all that that by early September they’d be shoving and cursing at each other in their clubhouse? Who predicted their offense would become so lifeless, and their ability to seemingly storm back into every game would turn so quickly the other direction?
And who predicted they’d look more little-league than their young Baltimore Orioles counterpart, who entered with the fewest wins in the major leagues?
For a night it seemed almost two decades of Mariners organizational mediocrity reared its ugly head, and it showed with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread in a 4-3 loss to the Orioles on Tuesday in what felt like some of the most hushed final innings of the season, save for some boos, at Safeco Field.
They got some help from the New York Yankees, sure, who rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics and keep this American League wild card deficit at 5½ games, but the Mariners (77-62) still lost ground because now there’s just 23 games remaining.
They needed to beat the Orioles.
Instead they made baffling blunders ... and allowed 15 hits.
An Orioles runner scored on a sacrifice fly from second base. They let two would-be pop flies drop. They pulled starter Wade LeBlanc, who has only allowed one run over his past three starts, after 68 pitches despite that he had thrown six scoreless innings.
The Mariners had a 1-0 lead at the time before bringing in right-hander Adam Warren, who allowed a solo home run to the first batter he faced in the seventh inning.
And that should have been fine. The Mariners just continue to show so little life offensively and have had to rely on the pitching staff to shut every team down.
That worked on Monday in their 2-1 win. Not this night.
And this all came after some Mariners players, it wasn’t clear who, were seen and heard shoving and shouting at each other after media were asked to leave what is normally an open clubhouse before the game.
This certainly had all the feel of a club staring at 17 seasons without a playoff appearance.
But Cano cut through the pregame tension with one of his sweet swings. He caught a splitter in the middle of the plate and lined it over the right-field wall for a solo home run in the first inning, his seventh homer of the season.
That had the approval of all the short-season Single-A Everett AquaSox players in attendance. Cano was their teammate last month during his rehab assignment in his return from an 80-game drug suspension and he bought them Popeyes lunches and steak dinners.
That seemed like it might be the primer to get the Mariners’ bats charged.
Except that was the only run this offense would score against Alex Cobb, who entered with a 5.11 season ERA. They only added two more runs in the eighth because Ryon Healy’s potential inning-ending double-play ball got past Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini in the eighth inning with the bases loaded.
With the tying run at second, pinch-hitter Chris Herrmann struck out on a 3-2 pitch.
LeBlanc kept Baltimore’s not-any-better offense at bay through six scoreless innings, with plenty of help from the defense.
Ben Gamel threw out Chris Davis at the plate with a seed of a throw on Breyvic Valera’s two-out single to right field. He later made a full-extension diving catch in foul territory to strand a runner at second in the fifth inning.
And when the Orioles led off with back-to-back singles on LeBlanc in the sixth, he got out of it with a double play in Adam Jones’ at-bat before Jean Segura chased down a fly ball into center field from Davis for the final out.
LeBlanc had thrown 68 pitches through six scoreless innings.
After Warren allowed the tying homer, he then allowed two more singles before lefty Zach Duke relieved him and got another diving catch from Gamel in right field for the first out.
What followed was ugly.
Jonathan Villar singled in a run for a 2-1 Orioles lead before right-hander Nick Vincent entered … and the Orioles got a sacrifice fly the next batter, with a runner scoring from second base.
At least, that’s the official score on that play. Joey Rickard hit a fly ball to Denard Span in left field with runners at first and second, the lead runner advanced and, sensing the Mariners were going to try to get the runner at third, Villar headed for second.
Dee Gordon got the relay and Villar had an amazing slide to stop, avoid the tag and run back toward first base.
Gordon chased, and Valera took off from third to home, so Gordon stopped to fire to the plate – only he had trouble getting the ball out of his glove and threw too late.
So not only did Valera score, but Villar then made his way into second base, anyway, and then scored on Trey Mancini’s ensuing double.
So 4-1, Orioles. It took 38 pitches with three relievers to get through the seventh after LeBlanc’s 68 pitches in six innings.
Baltimore picked up one more run on Chris Davis’ single in the top of the ninth.
Three takeaways:
Offense?
The bigger concern with that final score should be how many the Mariners scored.
They got Robinson Cano’s solo home run in the first inning, but nothing else after that, even against Orioles right-hander Alex Cobb, who entered with a 5.11 season ERA.
They had chances. Nelson Cruz had two on with two outs in the third inning but grounded out. David Freitas led off with a single in the fifth before Dee Gordon grounded into a fielder’s choice and Mitch Haniger into a double play.
Cano and Cruz were on with one out in the sixth but Denard Span and Ryon Healy each grounded out.
And Freitas doubled in the seventh with one out, but Gordon and Haniger stranded him.
That’s the theme for this Mariners offense this season – not plating the runners even when they’re on base.
They did tack on two more runs with the bases loaded in the eighth inning when Ryon Healy grounded into what looked like would be an inning-ending double play. But after the first out at second, the throw to first got past first baseman Trey Mancini.
Second-half slide
The Mariners have gone from what was once an 11-game lead on the Athletics in the American League West to a 5½-game deficit in large part because the A’s just don’t seem to lose, but also because the Mariners have hovered below .500 ball in a slumping second half.
After Tuesday’s loss, Seattle is 19-23 since the All-Star break.
Benny Ballgame
Ben Gamel doesn’t ever seen to get enough credit for his skills defensively. He’s certainly never afraid to put his body on the line.
Three stellar defensive plays in this one.
One was his full-extension dive, Gamels’ long hair flowing in the air, on a ball in foul territory. He landed on the dirt and hopped quickly to his feet to keep former Mariner John Andreoli at second base.
That set up Wade LeBlanc’s inning-ending strikeout.
And Gamel saved a run earlier when he jumped on a bloop single and fired home to throw out Chris Davis at the plate. Breyvic Valera singled to right field with two outs in the second inning and two on base before Gamel’s throw.
He added another diving catch (yes, another) with two on and no outs in the seventh inning when he stretched on a low line drive in front of him for the catch.
Comments