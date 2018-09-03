Edwin Diaz inches closer to history. Mariners needed that behind more sluggish offense

If Scott Servais was waiting for the Seattle Mariners’ offense to finally find its long-lost spark, he’ll need to wait some more.
Offense is what the Mariners want.
Wins are what they need.
And they got the latter with just barely enough of the former thanks to Cameron Maybin’s leadoff triple and Dee Gordon’s go-ahead sacrifice fly in the fifth inning. Erasmo Ramirez and the Mariners bullpen continued to shut down the team with the fewest wins in the major leagues from there for a 2-1 victory on Monday at Safeco Field.
The Mariners (77-61) really can’t afford many more losses with now 24 games remaining in the season. Especially after earlier Monday the Oakland Athletics beat the Yankees. The A’s lead on Seattle remains at 5½ games for the American League’s final wild card.
The Mariners took this win as they have so many before – riding their shut-down backend of the bullpen. Edwin Diaz closed out the ninth by striking out the side for his major-league leading 52nd save and needs 10 more to tie the single-season major league record held by former Angels closer Francisco Rodriguez.
The Mariners are 61-0 this year when Diaz enters the game with a lead. He’s now tied with former Dodgers closer Eric Gagne for eighth-most saves in a single season in baseball history.
Ramirez was run after just three innings for seven runs his previous start in San Diego, but he rolled through the Orioles’ lineup on Monday.
Except 24-year-old lefty Josh Rogers was rolling, likewise, through the Mariners’ offense.
Remind anyone of last week, when the Mariners were shut down by a pair of Padres rookies? Rogers was making his second career start after arriving from the Yankees in a trade that sent coveted lefty reliever Zach Britton.
And Baltimore struck first when Ramirez allowed just the second hit of his outing – a line-drive solo home run off of the right-field foul pole from Jonathan Villar to lead off the fourth inning.
The Mariners responded by doing what they do worse than any team in the major leagues this season: draw a walk.
No, not Jean Segura. He’d only drawn 24 walks in 546 plate appearances entering Monday. He led off with a groundout.
But Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz followed with back-to-back walks to set up Ryon Healy’s game-tying single (though Healy was thrown out diving into second base).
Then the Mariners hit two triples in the fifth inning, one from Cameron Maybin (who hadn’t recorded a hit since Aug. 17) and another from Mitch Haniger, who extended his career-high hit streak to 15 games.
Maybin scored the go-ahead run on Dee Gordon’s sacrifice fly.
The Mariners didn’t get anymore, coming after Servais said earlier in the day that a Mariners’ final postseason push would have to be driven by their offense.
But it was enough for Ramirez, who rebounded after a clunker of an outing his last start against the Padres, when he allowed seven runs and nine hits in three innings.
This time Ramirez was back to form, allowing the one run and two hits in 5 1/3 innings and 76 pitches. He’s allowed one earned run or fewer in four of his five starts since returning from the disabled list.
Servais turned to the bullpen with the Orioles order approaching the third time through in the lineup. Zach Duke, Nick Vincent, Alex Colome and Diaz kept it rolling from there with 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief.
Let’s get to it. Some takeaways:
Ramirez right
Erasmo Ramirez’s game plan was obvious: throw a lot, a lot of strikes.
Of the 11 pitches he threw in the second, all were strikes. Through that frame he had thrown 24 of 28 pitches in the zone.
And his velocity was up, too (back between 91-92 mph) from his previous start – a three-inning clunker in a bad loss to the San Diego Padres last week. He allowed seven runs and nine hits in those three frames.
Another last-place team, another opportunity. Against the Orioles Ramirez pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed two hits, one run, with no walks and five strikeouts. He exited with the bases empty after inducing a leadoff groundout in the sixth only because the Orioles had the top of the order due for the third time.
Other than that Padres stinker, Ramirez had allowed one run or fewer in each of his four other starts since returning from the disabled list on Aug. 12.
Triple Time
The Mariners might have the fewest doubles in the American League this season. And maybe they’re 11th out of 15 teams in the AL in home runs hit.
But they hit some triples. Cameron Maybin and Mitch Haniger each hit one in the bottom of the fifth, with Maybin scoring the go-ahead run on Dee Gordon’s sacrifice fly.
Haniger’s triple extended his career-high hit streak to 15 games, which is the longest-active hit streak in the majors.
Taco Time gives out free Mexi-Fries the next day if the Mariners hit a triple.
Comments